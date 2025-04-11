General Hospital recap (April 10, 2025): Sonny breaks things off with Natalia, Carly confronts Drew and Joss follows a lead

The latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 10, 2025. It saw Sonny Corinthos end things with Natalia Ramirez because he couldn’t trust her. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer got angry after she heard that Willow moved in with Drew, and Jack Brennan pushed her to take action. Josslyn Jacks spotted Vaughn and decided to follow him.

Over at Drew’s place, Wiley was thrilled about his new room, but Nina Reeves caused tension by bringing up Monica’s bond with the kids. Although Drew disagreed, Willow sided with Nina.

Emma Scorpio-Drake kept things interesting as she connected with Gio and discussed her troubled past with Josslyn. At the same time, changes at the Quartermaine estate and Deception stirred up more conflict. Elsewhere, Laura Collins and Jordan Ashford planned a risky move, while Brennan dropped subtle threats.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 10, 2025

Sonny ends his relationship with Natalia

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Sonny confronted Natalia about her past with Jenz Sidwell at Pozullo's. Natalia admitted that Sidwell was her ex-husband but said they hadn’t been in contact and that she only cared about her son, Marco.

Even though Natalia promised she wasn’t helping Sidwell, Sonny felt he couldn’t trust her anymore. He ended their relationship, calling it a friendship he would miss, and Natalia got emotional, stating that she would miss it too before leaving.

Carly’s rage ignites over Willow’s move

At Drew’s house on General Hospital, Wiley was excited about his new room, and Willow said she was happy with the move. However, when Carly found out they had moved in, she was furious. After hearing the news from Tracy, Carly ranted to Brennan, who told her to take action.

Motivated by Brennan, Carly went to Drew’s house, where she greeted Wiley with a smile, hiding her anger. Meanwhile, Drew and Nina argued about Monica visiting the kids. Willow walked in and took Nina’s side, saying Monica should see them at the mansion. Drew agreed, but the tension in the family was clear.

Josslyn plays detective as Emma returns

At the Surf Lodge on General Hospital, Josslyn thanked Emma for standing up for the Quartermaine crypt. She showed Gio some fake photos from her pretend trip to Easter Island, which made him curious about her friendship with Emma. When Josslyn spotted Vaughn nearby, she quickly left to follow him.

While she was gone, Gio asked Emma about her past with Josslyn. Emma shared some history and mentioned her class with Professor Dalton. Later, Vaughn told Josslyn he was also in that same class, making her even more suspicious.

Tracy takes charge, and Jason faces a dilemma

When movers came to take things from the Quartermaine gatehouse to Drew’s, Tracy stopped them. Jason heard about it and planned to talk to Willow about not moving in, but Sasha told him to wait. She said letting Willow think she had won was smarter for now. Jason didn’t like it but agreed.

Political games and dangerous threats

Jordan and Laura made a risky plan to fake a fight. To go undercover, Jordan needed to act like she was fired, so they used public backlash over Laura’s support of Sonny to make it look real. Laura agreed to take the hit to help the bigger plan. Meanwhile, Brennan pressured Sidwell, hinting at danger by bringing up Soliski and Sonny’s temper.

Later, Laura warned Sonny that political trouble was coming. With threats rising and loyalties shifting, Sonny’s world was heading into more chaos.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

