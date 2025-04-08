General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 9 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Hidden problems and conflicts of interest go hand-in-hand in General Hospital's upcoming storyline from April 9 to 18, 2025. Serious issues pursue Sonny Corinthos as secrets unravel, triggering his wrath. Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos hovers on the brink of disaster, thanks to her quick-tempered actions. Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks remains vigilant to prevent her secret job from being revealed.

Ad

The past few episodes of General Hospital have shown Kristina Corinthos tampering with the brake wires of Ric Lansing's car, believing it to be Ava Jerome's since it was parked at Ava's slot. As a result, Ric and his passenger, Elizabeth Webber, crashed, resulting in Liz's broken leg and Ric's other injuries. Ava soon learned of Kristina's involvement and stopped Ric from handing her over to the police.

In another plotline, Josslyn Jacks completed her WSB training and returned home. Having lied to her family and friends about a supposed trip to the Easter Islands, she fumbled in her description of the island and her experience. Meanwhile, her mother, Carly Spencer, is dating Jack Brennan, while Jason Morgan, who mistrusts Brennan, decided to look out for Carly's safety.

Ad

Trending

As always, General Hospital will continue to explore the relationship dynamics of the residents in the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Kristina faces danger from Ava

Ad

Kristina Corinthos cut the brake wires of the car parked in Ava Jerome's parking space, intending to punish Ava. However, the car belonged to Ric Lansing, who drove Elizabeth Webber into a car crash. While Ric recently regained consciousness, Liz was left with a broken leg.

Although Lucky Spencer was aware of Kristina's actions and lashed out at her for hurting Liz, Kristina begged him to keep it a secret. Meanwhile, Ava and Ric exchanged notes and figured out Kristina's involvement in the accident. Ava also came to understand that she was Kristina's target.

Ad

However, Ava stopped Ric from reporting their deduction and all evidence to the police. In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Ava will use this intel to blackmail Kristina. She will use this to her advantage by either improving her financial position or getting Avery's custody.

She might threaten to expose Kristina, which would jeopardize the latter's newly started business and her reunion with her half-sister Molly, who is Ric's daughter. A desperate Kristina might contemplate unburdening herself before her father, Sonny Corinthos.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 7 to 11, 2025)

General Hospital: Sonny faces multiple secrets tumbling out

Ad

Sonny Corinthos was recently informed of his serious heart condition requiring surgery. However, the mob boss postponed his surgery and told about his condition to a select few, including Carly Spencer and Laura Collins. His girlfriend, Natalia Ramirez, was aware of it as she accompanied him to the doctor's appointment.

While he kept his condition hidden from Ava Jerome, she saw him in chest pain and deduced part of the problem. This incident led to Kristina's revenge plan, which might backfire. In the coming weeks, Kristina may inform Sonny about her actions and how they led to Ric and Liz's accident. She may even need to tell Sonny if Ava blackmails her.

Ad

On the other hand, Natalia did not tell Sonny that mobster-turned-businessman Jenz Sidwell was her ex-husband. Recently, she was involved in a business deal with Sidwell on behalf of the Deception ladies. Following that, she cautioned Sidwell against targeting Sonny or establishing illegal business activities in Port Charles.

To her surprise, Sidwell and her son, Marco, arrived in Port Charles and met his father. Natalia may see this as a good opportunity to come clean with Sonny about her past and her relationship with Sidwell. Since Sonny is unaware of Natalia's history with Sidwell, he will be taken aback.

Ad

General Hospital: Jason has many issues to handle

Ad

Recently, on General Hospital, Jason Morgan and Carly Spencer reconciled after Jason warned Carly about her romance with Jack Brennan. He explained that he could not guarantee Carly's safety if she was connected to anyone from WSB, including Brennan. Nevertheless, Carly convinced him to trust her judgment and support her decisions.

Meanwhile, Carly's daughter, Josslyn Jacks, secretly joined WSB after completing extensive training. She returned home on the episode dated April 4, 2025. In the following episode, she fumbled while telling a fabricated story about a holiday in Easter Island, and Jason seemed to sense that something was amiss.

Ad

On another note, Jason, who is pretending to be the father of Sasha Gilmore's baby, altered his will to provide for the baby without Sasha's knowledge. While he kept this a secret from her, she hid her arrangement with mobster Sidwell, which secured her a large sum of money. As Sasha bonds with Jason's son, Danny, the two may be stuck together longer than they expect.

In a separate plot, Brennan framed Jason for the death of Cyrus Renault, even though he pushed Josslyn toward the criminal, resulting in Josslyn killing him. With ADA Turner investigating all criminals in Port Charles, she may consider looking into Jason's charges. Though Anna Devane will support him, Jason may face significant danger in the coming weeks.

Ad

Other significant story arcs include Willow Corinthos's shocking realization and the tussle between Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to learn more about Jason's predicament, Kristina's dangers, and Sonny's decisions on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More