General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 7 to 11, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first aired on American television on April 1, 1963, and has since then received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and critical acclaim for its storylines and characters. The show was created by Doris and Frank Hursley and is set in the fictional Port Charles.

Ad

General Hospital focuses on the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Kai will have some exciting news for Trina, Natalia will make a shocking confession to Sonny Corinthos, and there will be updates regarding the disastrous car crash that happened recently.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

Ad

Trending

3 major developments for this upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from April 7 to April 11, 2025

1) Kai shares an exciting opportunity with Trina

Recently, on General Hospital, Kai's relationship with Trina developed while he also had to come to terms with the fact that after his football injury, he might have to consider a different career path. He was also approached and asked to perform for the Nurses' Ball of 2025. In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Kai will share this news with Trina.

Ad

Ad

Kai's tempting offer for Trina will potentially include an opportunity to be able to perform at the Nurses' Ball as well. Spoilers reveal that Kai would have more to share with her, which is yet to be revealed.

2) Natalie's confession to Sonny Corinthos

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Natalie will be seen confessing something to Sonny Corinthos. Recently on the show, Natalie had been shocked to find out that her son Marco was in Port Charles. Ever since Sidwell had arrived in Port Charles, she had also been having some issues with him.

Ad

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Natalie will have a heartfelt confession for Sonny, but the contents of her conversation with him are not revealed. Potentially, it could be regarding the fact that she had previously been married to Sidwell or something regarding her son, Marco. Viewers will be able to find out about this in upcoming episodes.

3) Lucky confronts Kristina over the car crash

In the coming week's episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Lucky will confront Kristina over what she had done regarding the car crash. He would have a heated conversation with her about how it was her fault and that she should be the one taking accountability for her actions.

Ad

Ad

Ava will be seen sharing information with somebody regarding how the brake lines had been purposefully tampered with, which caused the accident to happen in the first place. Viewers are yet to find out who she shares this intel with, but at the end of the upcoming week, Kristina will be seen pleading with Sonny Corinthos regarding something.

In addition to that, Josslyn Jacks will return to Port Charles, where nobody is aware of the fact that she is a World Security Bureau agent, and Vaughn will pay her a visit to give her information regarding her first case, which may or may not be related to the car crash.

Ad

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More