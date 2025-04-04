General Hospital spoilers: Ava’s desperate plea, Carly and Jason clash and Josslyn faces Brennan’s test

Clashes and reconciliations are on the way to General Hospital's upcoming episode on April 4, 2025. In the wake of Kristina Corinthos's revenge on Ava Jerome, which has unintended targets, the latter will receive devastating information.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer and Jason Morgan's longstanding friendship is undergoing a volatile phase that they must address. Meanwhile, Carly's daughter, Josslyn Jacks, will reach the end of her WSB training after a final test.

The last few General Hospital episodes focused on the reason behind Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's accident and its effects on concerned people, since Kristina planned for Ava to have an accident but targeted innocent victims instead.

Elsewhere, Drew Caine was approaching his battle with Port Charles residents at various levels. This included roping in Kai Taylor with a lucrative offer, renewing his threats to Portia Robinson, and unsuccessfully pushing Ezra Boyle to destroy the Quartermaine crypt.

Meanwhile, unable to get anything out of Solinsky, Sonny Corinthos confronted Jenz Sidwell but refused the latter's friendly help. On the other hand, his right-hand man, Jason, assured Sasha Gilmore of his support for her baby but warned Carly against her romance with Jack Brennan.

More relationship complications are expected to continue on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps, which has been airing on ABC since April 1963. The soap's plot is set against the backdrop of the fictional town of Port Charles and its medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Ava receives distressing news

Ava Jerome received a lot of support from her attorney, Ric Lansing, in recent weeks. While she informed Ric about his half-brother, Sonny Corinthos's health issues, Ric professionally represented her in multiple legal cases. Moreover, Ric was a hidden witness to Kristina Corinthos's recent threats at Ava's home.

The soap's spoilers suggest Ava will receive devastating intel on Friday, April 4, 2025. She will likely learn about Ric's accident and his unresponsive health condition. Ava may visit Ric at the hospital and plead with him to open his eyes. Since she needs him, she will request the unconscious Ric to come back to her.

If she learns that Ric's brakes were tampered with, Ava may soon figure out Kristina's role in Ric's accident. With this deduction, Ava may expose Kristina to the authorities. However, Ava will likely use the intel to blackmail Kristina to her advantage.

General Hospital: Carly faces off with Jason

Recently, Carly Spencer had polonium poisoning from spiked champagne, leaving her fighting for life. Since the champagne was meant for her beau, Jack Brennan, many of her friends advised her to end her relationship for her own safety.

However, when she refused, her best friend, Jason Morgan, threatened to eliminate Brennan if she was in harm's way because of him. Moreover, in Wednesday's episode on April 2, 2025, Carly and Brennan spent passionate moments before pledging to commit to each other despite the hurdles. Carly also warned Brennan about Jason's threats.

The upcoming April 4, 2025, episode will feature Carly and Jason face-to-face. In it, Carly will request that Jason trust her instincts. While Jason may point out the recent poisoning incident, Carly will insist that Brennan is not a threat to her.

Since Carly will be unwilling to let go of Brennan, Jason may concede to accepting her decision. As the two sort out their differences briefly, he will continue to look out for her safety.

General Hospital: Josslyn meets Brennan

Josslyn Jacks was manipulated into WSB training by Jack Brennan, who asked her to keep it a secret, particularly from her mother, Carly Spencer, who is dating Brennan. Josslyn completed her training under another agent, Vaughn.

On Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025, Josslyn witnessed Vaughn secretly receiving a device from an unknown woman at a cafe. Later, when Brennan arrived to check on her, Joss stopped Vaughn from leaving and disclosed what she saw at the cafe.

In the next General Hospital episode, Brennan will ask Joss whether she will stay true to her story and opinion. In response, Joss may insist that she isn't lying and defend her version anytime. Her response may please Brennan, who will inform her that this is the final evaluation to test her loyalty. Following this, he may give her the good news about being selected as a WSB agent.

Catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Josslyn awaits her results, and Ava shows her desperation.

