General Hospital recap (April 2, 2025): Sasha confronts Sidwell, Natalia’s secret past, and Jason’s legal gamble

In the episode of ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 2, 2025, Sasha confronted Sidwell at Wyndemere, demanding proof he wouldn’t betray her friends. Meanwhile, Natalia grew suspicious of Sidwell during a Deception business deal and later revealed that she was once married to him.

Ad

At the Port Charles Grille, Sonny and Laura had a tense lunch interrupted by Councilman Boyle’s accusations of corruption. Their conversation shifted when Laura told Sonny about Ric’s critical condition. Meanwhile, Jason grew wary of Jack as his bond with Carly deepened.

In court, Anna fought for Emma’s freedom, while Diane met lawyer Marco Rios, who had ties to Port Charles. Jason also took a surprising legal step to protect Sasha’s unborn child.

Ad

Trending

The episode ended with Sonny arriving at Wyndemere, setting the stage for a major showdown.

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Sasha puts Sidwell on notice

Sasha confronted Sidwell at Wyndemere, demanding honesty about his intentions. She warned him of the consequences if he betrayed her friends, hinting at an ally who could keep him in check.

At the Q solarium on General Hospital, Lucy pushed for a deal with Sidwell’s company, but Brook Lynn and Tracy were hesitant due to his criminal past. Maxie argued that Sasha had overreacted before, leading to a vote.

Ad

Later, the Deception team met with Sidwell, who popped champagne to celebrate their deal. Brook Lynn was still unsure and questioned why he was so eager, but when he sped up their first order, she started to trust him.

Natalia and Sidwell’s past is revealed

After the others left, Natalia revealed that she and Sidwell were once married. She accused him of using Deception for illegal activities and vowed to expose him. Sidwell fired back, blaming her for their family’s downfall. Their heated argument was interrupted by a knock at the door as Sonny had arrived, setting up a tense showdown.

Ad

Ad

Sonny and Laura’s tense conversation

At the Port Charles Grille on General Hospital, Sonny and Laura met but were interrupted by Councilman Boyle, who accused them of corruption. He claimed Sonny secretly controlled the mayor’s office, but Laura denied it. Boyle’s words stuck with Sonny.

Their conversation shifted when Laura told Sonny about Ric’s accident. Sonny showed little concern for his brother but asked about Elizabeth. As they talked, Carly and Jack walked in, laughing, catching Sonny’s eye.

Ad

Jason warns Lucas about Carly’s relationship

At the General Hospital, Jason told Lucas he didn’t trust Jack’s intentions with Carly. Lucas disagreed, saying Jack truly cared for her. He added that Carly liked feeling safe without commitment but warned that nothing they said would change her mind.

Emma’s courtroom battle

At court, ADA Turner argued that Emma should be held without bail.

Outside, Anna confronted Turner, suspecting a personal grudge. Turner revealed Emma had past arrests from a university protest, but the records were sealed.

Ad

Ad

Inside, Gio questioned Emma, but she stayed silent due to an NDA. Despite Turner’s push, the judge released her. Later, Anna begged Emma for the truth, but Emma refused, hinting at a bigger secret.

Diane’s intriguing new client

Diane met Marco Rios, a corporate lawyer wanting to switch to defense. He was interested in JS Associates, which made Diane curious. She told him to meet Alexis first. During his visit, Marco saw a photo of Lucas and Sam. Later, at Metro Court, he met Lucas and hinted at a personal connection to Port Charles.

Ad

Jason asked Diane to amend his will for Sasha’s unborn child. When she questioned why, he admitted he was pretending to be the father to protect Michael.

Fans can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback