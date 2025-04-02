General Hospital spoilers: Jason warns Carly, Sasha confronts Sidwell, and Anna questions ADA Turner's motives

New story arcs will be laid out in the General Hospital episode scheduled for release on April 2, 2025. In the wake of Carly Spencer's poisoning accident, her safety is of prime concern for Jason Morgan and Lucas Jones. On the other hand, Sasha Gilmore is collaborating with Jenz Sidwell for money. Elsewhere, Emma Drake is arrested for multiple charges, and ADA Turner will not let it drop.

The previous episodes of General Hospital showed Carly refuting Jason's warnings and promising commitment to Jack Brennan. On the other hand, Kristina Corinthos's revenge plan on Ava Jerome had unintended victims — Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber, leading to the possibility of impending problems with her sister, Molly Lansing.

Elsewhere, Drew Caine urged Ezra Boyle to tear down the Quartermaine family crypt, as the former's revenge on Tracy Quartermaine. However, Ezra failed in his mission, thanks to Monica Quartermaine's deal with the town's Land Trust department. Meanwhile, the hospital opened its new cardiac center with donations from various sources.

As fans already know, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. It follows the residents of the fictional Port Charles township housing the titular medical facility.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason stands his ground on Carly's romance

Recently, Carly Spencer was poisoned by polonium-spiked champagne meant for Jack Brennan. This led to her friends, Felicia, Lucas, and Jason, warning her against carrying on a relationship with Brennan. Jason Morgan, Carly's best friend, threatened to harm Brennan if something happened to Carly because of him.

Carly assured Brennan of her commitment despite Jason's warnings. She also informed Brennan about Jason's threats.

The upcoming episode on April 2, 2025, will see Carly and Brennan getting closer as they discuss their future together. They will promise to stay together despite hurdles in their love life.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan will continue to worry about Carly's safety. He will reiterate his warnings to Carly, who will refuse to listen to them. As such, he will reach out to Lucas Jones, who shares similar views.

As the two well-wishers share notes on their concerns, Lucas may point out that Carly dislikes being bossed, even if it is by Jason. As such, Lucas thinks Jason should back off and keep a watchful eye.

General Hospital: Sasha discusses business with Sidwell

Sasha Gilmore had previously warned her friends at Deception against dealing with Jenz Sidwell, reminding them that the mobster had kidnapped her and Carly. Following this, Sidwell reached out to her and explained that he had kidnapped her because of Sasha's mother's betrayal.

Sidwell wanted to do legal business in Port Charles. As such, Sidwell offered to pay Sasha $250,000 if she convinced the Deception ladies to do business with him. Sasha considered the proposal in light of her pregnancy and her desire to raise her child alone.

As such, she met Maxie Jones on Friday's episode, dated March 28, 2025, and explained the conditions under which she was kidnapped by Sidwell. She also put in encouraging words in favor of the mobster-turned-businessman.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Sasha will be seen meeting Sidwell and asking him to keep his part of the bargain. However, when Sidwell offers to do more deals with her, Sasha will likely decline, refusing to stoop for money.

General Hospital: Turner has Emma cornered

Commissioner Anna Devane's granddaughter, Emma Drake, recently rebelled against Councilman Ezra Boyle's attempt to demolish the Quartermaine family crypt. Friday's General Hospital episode, dated March 28, 2025, saw her chain herself to the crypt's door, leading to her arrest by her grandmother, Anna.

While the charges for this activism had to be dropped when Monica Quartermaine's deal with the town's Land Trust came into effect, previous charges against Emma were brought up.

Since ADA Turner is refusing to let go of the charges against Emma, Anna Devane will doubt Turner's intentions. She may think the ADA is targeting Emma to get one up on Commissioner Anna, and this may be a professional rivalry.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Palmieri is likely to visit Emma and confront her about letting the situation escalate to her arrest. While Emma will try to calm him down, Gio will worry about Emma's situation in the legal mess.

Other story arcs involve Diane Miller interviewing a new attorney, Laura Collins and Sonny Corinthos sharing a meal, and Maxie Jones encouraging Lucas Jones to take action.

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Sasha and Carly's lives take a new turn.

