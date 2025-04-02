"They baby her" - General Hospital fans debate if Alexis and Sonny are responsible for Kristina's behavior

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Kristina decided to stop Ava once and for all because she blamed the latter for the death of her unborn child. Although Ava had informed Alexis that feeding Kristina's delusions was not doing her any good, Kristina vowed to execute her revenge against Ava.

In an attempt to kill Ava in a car crash, Kristina cut Ava's car brakes with a pair of cable cutters. In a shocking twist, Ric and Elizabeth get inside the wrong car and end up getting injured. Kristina started panicking and informed Lucky that she meant to kill Ava. Lucky tried to save her and asked her to pretend that she was at Charlie's pub the entire night.

With the current ongoings in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to debate whether Kristina's parents, Alexis and Sonny, are responsible for her reckless behavior. While some fans argued that her parents are not to blame as she did this herself, other viewers debated that Sonny and Alexis were enablers as they never taught her about consequences and let her get away with things.

A fan named Beth Lee posted on Facebook, asking whether Alexis and Sonny are to blame for Kristina being out of control. Following the post, a debate sparked on social media, where fans expressed their opinions and perspectives about the situation. While some called Kristina out for her questionable deeds, others argued that her parents were partly responsible.

One fan, going by the name Marilyn Sandlin, commented below the post, saying that Sonny and Alexis babied and pampered Kristina. Marilyn stated:

"They baby her"

A post made by a fan, saying that Alexis and Sonny babied Kristina (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post and shared similar sentiments regarding the situation involving Kristina. Other viewers argued that Sonny is responsible and Kristina might be bipolar like her father.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

However, some fans debated that Alexis and Sonny are not at fault. They argued that parents cannot be blamed for an adult's reckless behavior. While a viewer commented that Sonny and Alexis are not to blame, other fans wrote that Kristina is not a child and that she did this all by herself.

Fans debate whether Alexis and Sonny are responsible for Kristina's behavior (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, as everyone prepared to honor the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Center, Tracy shared some bad news with them. She said that Monica was so sick that she would not be able to attend. The Quartermaine family still decided to continue with the celebration.

When Laura Collins told Curtis Ashford about the secret donor, Alexis informed Sonny about seeing his name on Diane's paperwork. It was revealed that Sonny secretly donated out of respect, despite his questionable history with Monica.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Carly Spencer and her daughter, Donna, visited the hospital's memorial wall to remember Bobbie Spencer. After paying tribute to Bobbie, they arrived at the chapel to pray for Michael Corinthos' speedy recovery.

Sonny joined Carly, and the two engaged in an emotional discussion. Sonny reassured Carly about Michael's health condition and hoped for his quick recovery. Despite their struggles in the past, Sonny and Carly establish a bond as they mutually wish for Michael's future.

Later, in General Hospital, Sonny engages in a private discussion with Anna Devane. As they talked about Stone Cates, and Robin, Anna kissed Sonny on the cheek and said that it was from Robin. This moment showcased Sonny's connections and how much the hospital meant to him.

Laura gave an emotional speech about Monica's legacy as the dedication ceremony continued at the hospital. Everyone was shocked when Lucy arrived at the scene with Sidwell. In a dramatic turn of events, Lucy announced that Sidwell would be the sole sponsor of the Nurses' Ball 2025.

With all the drama that is unraveling in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Also read: General Hospital stars look back on a year of unforgettable drama and stunts

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

