General Hospital recap (April 3, 2025): Sonny confronts Jenz over bombing, Marco recognizes his mother and Carly clashes with Jack

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital that aired on April 3, 2025, Sonny surprised Jenz, demanding answers about his penthouse bombing. Sasha and Jason had a heartfelt talk about the baby’s future, leading to a touching moment.

Meanwhile, Carly confronted Jack over Sonny’s interference, and Lucas had an unexpected run-in with Marco. Joss ran into Vaughn on her day off, while ADA Turner’s digging into Emma’s past frustrated Trina.

Portia clashed with Drew and handled Kai’s medical request, while Brad pleaded to keep his job. Natalia’s past with Jenz took a turn when their son Marco recognized her, stirring up emotions.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 3, 2025

Sasha and Jason make baby steps

In the Quartermaine kitchen on General Hospital, Sasha opened up to Jason after Felicia urged her to involve him in the baby’s life. She felt guilty about lying to Michael’s family and worried about keeping up the act. Jason reassured her that his paternity claim was just to protect her and the baby.

Their conversation turned heartwarming when the baby kicked for the first time. Sasha let Jason feel it, creating a special moment between them. Even though they were in this together, the weight of their secret lingered.

Kai looks for direction

Kai met Curtis at Aurora on General Hospital, unsure about the risky surgery that could revive his football career. Drew offered to cover the cost, but Kai hesitated due to the low success rate. Curtis advised him to talk to his parents and research the procedure first. Later, Kai asked Portia for a second opinion, and she agreed to check its legitimacy but stressed family support.

Marco and Lucas reconnect

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Marco surprised Lucas with a visit. Lucas was wary, but Marco assured him he was there for a job interview, not romance. Lucas admitted he wasn’t ready for a relationship, and Marco respected that while hinting at staying in touch.

They discussed Lucas’s past with his ex before Marco left for his meeting. Later, Lucas told Carly about Marco, and she playfully teased him while revealing she hadn’t come home the night before.

Carly and Jack clash

Carly accused Jack of letting Sonny threaten him, but Jack insisted it was WSB's business. She didn’t believe him and feared heartbreak. Jack admitted he broke the rules by caring for her, but promised honesty. They kissed, but the tension remained. Later, Lucas warned Carly that Jason wouldn’t back down. Carly stood her ground, refusing to let anyone control her choices.

Portia under pressure

Drew confronted Portia, furious that Curtis called him “Congressman Cain.” Portia denied betraying him, but Drew warned her to keep tabs on Curtis or face the consequences. Brad begged to keep his job after Portia accused him of leaking evidence. He insisted he gave it to his aunt Selina, but Portia decided to keep him around for now.

Sonny challenges Jenz

At Wyndemere on General Hospital, Sonny accused Jenz of being tied to the bombing. Jenz denied it and offered to help find the real culprit, claiming he wanted peace. After Sonny left, Natalia warned Jenz not to push him. Their past resurfaced when Marco arrived and recognized Natalia as his mother, leading to a tense reunion.

ADA Turner stirs up trouble

ADA Turner questioned Trina about Emma’s hidden past. Trina knew nothing and didn’t care, even after learning Anna was involved. Turner warned Sonny about his powerful connections and told her to back off and stop digging for dirt.

Joss surprises Vaughn

Joss found Vaughn with another woman and interrupted. She played it cool, but her jealousy showed that she was watching him.

General Hospital fans can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

