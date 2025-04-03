General Hospital spoilers: Sonny targets Sidwell, Drew issues a threat and Sasha shocks Jason

Surprises and threats mark the upcoming General Hospital episode on Thursday, April 3, 2025. That would involve mob boss Sonny Corinthos approaching the mobster Jenz Sidwell, Drew Caine pressuring Portia Robinson, and Sasha Gilmore opening up to Jason Morgan.

In the wake of General Hospital's 62nd anniversary, GH opened a new wing, Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Centre, on April 1, 2025. Since the inauguration of the new centre, many Port Charles residents reconnected before returning to their businesses.

The next episode saw Emma Drake put up in court by ADA Turner, where she opted for community service as punishment. On one hand, the Deception ladies met Sidwell to finalize their deal, while on the other, Diane Miller interviewed Marco Rios to join their firm. Elsewhere, Sonny reconnected with Laura Collins before having a quick chat with Jack Brennan. Meanwhile, Brennan and Carly Spencer spent some loving moments.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny demands answers from Sidwell

Recently, Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan went to Toronto looking for hitman Solinsky for intel on his recruiter, who ordered the explosives on Sonny. However, Solinsky died in his scuffle with Jason before giving out any info. As such, Sonny and Jason returned with all his devices and materials.

On Wednesday's episode, dated April 2, 2025, when Jack Brennan asked Sonny if he knew anything about Solinsky's death, the latter pretended to be innocent. However, he paid a visit to mobster-turned-businessman Jenz Sidwell.

The next episode will likely find Sonny questioning Sidwell's knowledge of Solinsky and trying to gauge whether Sidwell was behind the explosion in his penthouse that burned Michael Corinthos. However, Sidwell may deny any role in the explosion, claiming to be unaware of Solinsky.

The soap's spoilers hint that Sidwell may try to extend a friendly hand towards Sonny, offering to help him in his quest. However, Sonny will refuse any help from Sidwell, whom he doesn't trust.

General Hospital: Drew has another faceoff with Portia

Drew Caine blackmailed Dr. Portia Robinson into subduing her husband, Curtis Ashford, but she failed. Now, she's looking for ways to take Drew down. In the April 3, 2025, episode, Portia stands up to Drew again, but he threatens to expose her secrets, ruin her career and marriage, and take away her comfortable life if she doesn't comply.

Meanwhile, Kai Taylor will inform Curtis about the offer Drew has made, which includes paying for his treatment. In response, Curtis may warn Kai about Drew's ulterior intentions.

General Hospital: Sasha and Jason communicate

Recently, Sasha Gilmore accepted a deal of $250,000 from Sidwell in exchange for convincing the Deception team to do business with the mobster. Elsewhere, she refused to put the father's name in the hospital papers for her baby, something Felicia Scorpio pointed out. On the other hand, Jason Morgan altered his will to include Sasha's unborn baby as one of the beneficiaries.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest, Jason will meet Sasha at the Quartermaine mansion and enquire about her worries. Sasha will admit that Jason is part of her worries and explain her conversation with Felicia about the official name of the baby's father.

She will suggest they plan something to handle similar situations. While Sasha Gilmore will thank Jason Morgan for being there for her without interfering in her decisions, she would urge more open communication between the two. Whether they open up to each other about their secrets remains to be seen.

Catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Sasha and Jason share warm moments.

