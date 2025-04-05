In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Josslyn met Jack at the WSB center. She informed Jack that she had witnessed Vaughn in a shady exchange. Vaughn denied the allegations and warned her not to talk to anyone about it. However, Josslyn refused to back down.

Meanwhile, Vaughn handed over a computer chip and revealed that it was simply a test. Jack later told Josslyn that she had passed the test of choosing her duty over choosing to follow her doubts. She was finally cleared for training. Soon after, Josslyn was given her first field assignment in Port Charles.

With the current ongoings, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Josslyn. Viewers speculated about her secret mission in Port Charles and presented theories about her first field assignment. While some fans wondered what her task could be in Port Charles, other viewers stated that she might be planning to take down Sonny.

A user named Gethro Dorcent posted on Facebook, saying what could be Josslyn's new assignment in Port Charles. Another fan, going by the name Russ Carter, addressed the situation and said that Josslyn's task in Port Charles might be to take down Sonny.

Russ stated:

"Take Sonny down!"

A post made by a fan, saying that Josslyn will take down Sonny (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans shared similar sentiments about Josslyn's assignment. While a netizen mentioned that she might be coming to Port Charles to take down Sonny and Jason, another viewer pointed out that she might also try to go after Sidwell and try to nab him.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

While trying to figure out what could be Josslyn's new task, fans voiced their personal speculations on Facebook. While a user commented that Josslyn would visit Port Charles to spy on Carly and Jason, another fan wrote that Josslyn would be heading to town to keep her mother safe.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Kristina had a breakdown as she begged for Ric's life. Calling her actions "dumb" and "bad," she prayed for Ric's speedy recovery. When Molly and Alexis arrived at the hospital, Isaiah informed them that Ric had survived the surgery.

Meanwhile, Ava visited Ric and jokingly asked him to wake up to lighten the mood. Ric opened his eyes and asked for Elizabeth. After regaining his senses, he recalled seeing Kristina looking into the car before the crash, raising questions and suspicions.

Elsewhere, Ava went to a mechanic and claimed the car involved in the crash belonged to her. She wanted to know whether a mechanical issue had caused the accident. Later, Lucy asked Alexis and Ava to perform at the Nurses' Ball 2025, but both of them ignored her request.

Jordan was shocked when Lucy said that Laura had picked her as the city liaison for the Nurses' Ball. Although Jordan appeared annoyed, Lucy talked about recruiting the performers.

Later on General Hospital, Kai informed Trina that he would be able to play football again because Drew had suggested an experimental procedure and even offered to pay for it. Although Trina did not trust Drew's intentions, Kai remained hopeful and told Trina that she was his inspiration.

Lucy interrupted their private moment and asked them to perform at the Ball. Meanwhile, Curtis and Drew argued about Kai. Drew reminded Curtis of a past favor when the latter said that he did not trust Drew. When Jordan asked them to perform at the Ball, they agreed.

With the dramatic events unfolding and shocking secrets coming to the surface in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Additionally, with the latest developments, viewers look forward to finding out about Josslyn's new assignment on General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

