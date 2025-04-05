General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 7 to 11, 2025

The upcoming week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital will be full of emotions, twists, and growing connections. Sasha gets closer to Jason and even bonds with his son, Danny. Lucky loses his temper, and Anna has a tough moment with a family member. Meanwhile, Ava makes new moves, Alexis gets surprising news, and Lucy starts planning the exciting Nurses Ball.

Last week, Kristina broke down in the hospital chapel, feeling guilty about Ric’s accident. Just as she confessed, Ric woke up and remembered seeing her before the crash. Ava comforted Ric. At the same time, Lucky blamed Ric for hurting Elizabeth but then turned on Kristina, demanding the truth.

Josslyn passed a loyalty test from Jack Brennan at the WSB and got a promotion. Trina and Kai shared a heartfelt moment while thinking about Kai’s future in football, even though Curtis and Drew argued about it. Lucy kept pushing ahead with plans for the Nurses Ball, trying to get Alexis, Ava, and Jordan involved even if it caused some drama.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, April 7 – Breaking points and proposals

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Lucky reaches his breaking point and loses control, showing just how much he’s been holding in. Ava shares a secret that could change everything for someone. Anna gets an unexpected news that catches her off guard. Trina finds it hard to say no to an offer from Kai. Meanwhile, Lucy kicks off Nurse Ball's plans with Sidwell’s support.

Tuesday, April 8 – Reckonings and realizations

Ava needs money and jumps at a chance to make some fast even if it might cause trouble. Elizabeth is led in the wrong direction and may be at risk. Elsewhere, Alexis opens up to Diane about something very personal. Olivia tries to calm down Dante and Lulu who won’t stop fighting. After a long time, Lulu and Dante finally have a real heart-to-heart conversation.

Wednesday, April 9 – Lines crossed and boundaries tested

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Kristina tries to convince her dad, Sonny, to see things her way, but will he listen? Alexis gets another surprise she didn’t expect. Cody pushes Lulu, and it might bring up old problems. Someone gets an exciting job offer from Sidwell. Curtis warns Laura to be careful as there could be political drama ahead.

Thursday, April 10 – Plans, confessions, and consequences

Josslyn takes a risky meeting with Vaughn to exchange key information. Jordan shares a new plan, but it’s unclear if Laura will agree with it. Natalia opens up to Sonny, and what she says might cause issues between them.

Tracy doesn’t hold back when she gives warning to someone. Meanwhile, Nina advises Willow about her relationships and actions but it might not be the best idea.

Friday, April 11 – Shifting bonds and revelations

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Jason steps in to help Carly, but she might not be happy about it. Willow is shaken by something unexpected. Sasha grows closer to Jason and also starts bonding with his son, Danny. Anna has a serious face-off with her granddaughter, Emma. And Trina is stunned when Kai drops the news that could turn her world upside down.

Watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More