General Hospital recap (April 4, 2025): Ric wakes up, Josslyn passes her test, and Kristina breaks down

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 4, 2025, Ric woke up and remembered something shocking about Kristina. At the same time, Carly and Jason argued over their feelings about Jack Brennan, putting a strain on their relationship.

Ad

At the WSB training center, Josslyn faced a tough test. Kristina had an emotional moment in the chapel, begging for Ric to recover and hinting she felt guilty about her wrongdoings. Ava surprised everyone by comforting Ric, who started to remember what happened before his accident.

Meanwhile, Trina grew closer to Kai, while Drew and Curtis argued about Kai’s future. Lucy pushed everyone to join the Nurses’ Ball. Josslyn was caught off guard by a test from Jack but passed it, earning a promotion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 4, 2025

Kristina’s confession and Ric’s awakening

In the General Hospital chapel, Kristina broke down in tears, begging for Ric’s life and calling her actions “dumb” and “bad.” Molly and Alexis walked in, touched by her prayers but unaware of her guilt. Soon after, Isaiah told them Ric had survived surgery. The three women lit a candle together, showing unity even as tensions remained.

Ad

Ava, though not family, visited Ric and urged him to wake up, even joking to lighten the mood. When Ric opened his eyes, he asked for Elizabeth and suddenly remembered seeing Kristina looking into the car before the crash raising new questions.

Meanwhile on General Hospital, Elizabeth, recovering from a broken leg, felt guilty and worried about Ric. Lucky, trying to comfort her, blamed Ric for the accident. Later, after hearing Ric was awake, Lucky got a message from Kristina. In the chapel, he confronted her and said, “You’re going to tell me how you almost killed Elizabeth.”

Ad

Ad

Ava’s investigation and Lucy’s mission

Ava went to a mechanic and claimed the crashed car was hers. She asked if a mechanical issue could’ve caused the accident. At the General Hospital, Lucy asked Ava and Alexis to perform at the Nurses’ Ball, but both avoided answering.

Lucy later surprised Jordan by saying Laura had picked her as the city liaison for the Ball. Jordan was annoyed due to this, and Lucy asked him to recruit performers, not taking a “no” for an answer.

Ad

Trina and Ki at a crossroads

Ad

Kai told Trina he might play football again, thanks to an experimental procedure Drew suggested and offered to pay for. Trina didn’t trust Drew’s motives, but Kai stayed hopeful and called her his inspiration.

Lucy interrupted their kiss and asked them to perform at the ball. Before they could reply, Curtis and Drew argued about Kai. Curtis didn’t trust Drew, but Drew reminded him of a past favor. Jordan broke the tension by asking them to perform, and they agreed.

Ad

Josslyn’s test at the WSB

At the WSB center on General Hospital, Josslyn told Jack that she saw Vaughn in a shady exchange. Vaughn denied it and warned her not to push it, but Joss didn’t back down. Later, Vaughn handed over a computer chip, revealing it was all a test. Jack told Joss that she passed for choosing duty over doubt. She was cleared for training and given her first field assignment in Port Charles.

Ad

Carly and Jason confront their truth

Jason stopped by Carly’s, pretending it was about legal papers. He was worried about her and Jack Brennan. Carly stood her ground, saying she wanted to live life her way. Jason responded that he’d always protect her. Carly explained her choices weren’t about love but freedom. Jason agreed to back off. As they hugged, Josslyn walked in, announcing she was back.

General Hospital fans can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More