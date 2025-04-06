General Hospital weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025): Jason and Carly reconcile, Sonny meets Sidwell, and Curtis stands up to Drew

Emotions continue to drive friendships and enmities on General Hospital's current storyline. In the wake of Kristina Corinthos's misdirected revenge hurting innocent victims, relationships are at stake. On the other hand, Curtis Ashford called out Drew Caine's bluff in pretending to help Kai Taylor.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos met a very genial Jenz Sidwell, who offered help. However, Sonny refused. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer defied Jason Morgan's warnings and spent romantic time with Jack Brennan. However, the two decided to have an open discussion about their differences.

Other story arcs on General Hospital for the week of March 31, 2025, involved Emma Drake's arrest raising some questions for her grandmother, Anna Devane.

On the other hand, Marco Rios came to town for a job interview and visited Sidwell. And, Josslyn Jacks finished her WSB training and returned home keeping her recruitment a secret.

Meanwhile, General Hospital continues to present the interpersonal dynamics and complications among the residents of the fictional town of Port Charles against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

General Hospital recap from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Drew disappointed, Ric and Liz rushed to the hospital

After the car crash due to failed brakes, Monday's episode saw Elizabeth Webber and Ric Lansing receive paramedic care before being taken to the hospital. At the hospital, it was revealed that Liz sustained a broken leg while Ric was more critical.

While Lucky Spencer realized Kristina Corinthos's mistake, he kept quiet about it. In the meantime, Kristina was seen comforting a distraught Molly Lansing on Monday's General Hospital episode.

Elsewhere, Drew Caine and Ezra Boyle's attack on the Quartermaine family crypt failed, leaving Drew upset. However, Anna Devane arrested Emma Drake and had to keep her in custody for several priors.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan's trip to Toronto failed as their target, Solinsky, died in a scuffle before letting out any intel. As such, Sonny and Jason collected all material available at the hideout and returned home.

Tuesday, April 1: General Hospital celebrated its 62nd anniversary, while Sidwell offered a deal

Tuesday's episode revolved around the celebration of the soap's completion of 62 seasons.

In commemoration, Port Charles residents were shown to inaugurate a new wing, Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Centre, at the hospital. Many of the central characters attended the event and reminisced about the past.

While Maxie Jones distributed gifts, Felicia Scorpio, Laura Collins, Carly Spencer, Sonny, and Curtis were seen interacting with each other.

Elsewhere, Lucy Coe met Jenz Sidwell and pitched the Nurses Ball for him. Sidwell promised to fund the entire event.

Wednesday, April 2: Sidwell got on board with Deception while Anna received disturbing hints

Jenz Sidwell received a series of guests at his home at Wyndemere on Tuesday's episode. First, it was Sasha Gilmore, who asked him to keep his side of the deal before refusing to deal with him any further.

Next, the Deception ladies arrived to finalize their business with him. Natalia stayed back as the others left. Soon, Sonny Corinthos arrived at his door to ask about Solinsky.

At the court, Emma Drake was sentenced to community service for her actions at the Quartermaine Crypt.

However, ADA Turner warned Anna Devane about the various priors that Emma had. Since Anna was unaware of the exact issues, Turner alerted her about her granddaughter's past.

Marco met his parents, Sidwell and Natalia in Port Charles (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

Elsewhere, Marco Rios had an interview with Diane Miller about joining their firm. On the other hand, Jason Morgan altered his will to include Sasha's baby, while Carly Spencer was seen lunching with Jack Brennan.

Thursday, April 3: Marco met his family, while Josslyn accused Vaughn of wrongdoing

Marco called Lucas Jones to the Metro Court bar. When Lucas arrived he informed his stunned visitor about having a job offer in town. He promised to meet again since he was going to be in town.

After that, Marco arrived at Wyndemere, where Sidwell and Natalia were arguing. While he wanted to visit his father, Sidwell, Marco was surprised to find his mother right there.

Josslyn Jacks noticed Vaughn receiving a small packet under a tray of food at the cafe. Later Brennan arrived and told Vaughn, in front of Joss, that he was not cleared for field assignments.

On hearing this, Joss decided to inform Brennan about the earlier incident. She accused him of wrongdoings away from the assigned job.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Jason and Sasha shared some warm moments over the yet-to-be-born baby.

Meanwhile, Kai Taylor asked Curtis Ashford for advice on Drew Caine's proposed treatment. Curtis asked him to talk to his wife, Dr. Portia Robinson about it.

Friday, April 4: Ava stumbled onto a clue, Curtis challenged Drew and Carly and Jason called a truce

Ava Jerome pleaded with Ric Lansing to wake up at the General Hospital. When he regained consciousness, he remembered the brakes failing leading to the accident. Ava met the garage technician and extracted the information about the brakes being cut.

Meanwhile, Curtis and Drew had another showdown where the former accused Drew of working only for his benefit. He feared that Kai may have a similar experience of backstabbing as he received from his former friend.

Ad

Carly Spencer and Jason Morgan met to discuss their differences honestly. While Jason did not trust Brennan and feared he wouldn't be able to watch her back with WSB, Carly pleaded with him to trust her instincts.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Josslyn was told that she passed her final test and was sent home. On the other hand, Lucky Spencer lashed out at Kristina Corinthos for the harm her revenge plan caused.

Stay tuned to catch the unfolding drama on the various story arcs crisscrossing the lives of Port Charles residents on General Hospital.

