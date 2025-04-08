General Hospital recap (April 7, 2025): Kristina breaks down, Ava suspects sabotage, Anna goes head-to-head with Turner

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital that aired on April 7, 2025, Ric remembered his accident, and Elizabeth felt guilty for being part of his investigation. Ava realized she might have been the real target of the crash, leading to a shocking truth about Kristina’s role. Meanwhile, Lucas got unexpected personal news at the hospital.

In the chapel, Kristina broke down and admitted to Lucky that she had cut the brakes. Lucky struggled with whether to report her or protect her. At the same time, Anna faced trouble as ADA Turner began digging into her past.

Lucy got everyone excited for the Nurses' Ball, bringing in Trina and Lucas for a musical act. Elsewhere, Carly and Josslyn shared an emotional moment as they faced secrets from Carly’s poisoning and Joss’s mysterious trip.

General Hospital recap for the episode that aired on Monday, April 7, 2025

Elizabeth’s guilt and Ava’s suspicions

Elizabeth was thankful when Lucas checked on her, though she noticed he looked ready for a night out. He excitedly shared that someone he met in Miami was moving to town, but Ava interrupted. She asked questions about Ric’s crash, claiming she was worried.

Elizabeth gave vague answers and questioned Ava’s interest. Ava said she and Ric were getting close, but Liz thought Ava just wanted to claim him. Later, Liz told Lucas she had used Ric to dig into Portia and Brad’s secrets, and Ric had started to figure it out before the crash.

Lucy soon popped in, pushing for Liz and Lucas to join the Nurses' Ball. Lucas refused to revisit his “Magic Milo” days, and Liz used her broken leg as an excuse. Still, Lucy insisted, and Lucas reluctantly agreed to help backstage.

Ric remembers more and learns the crash wasn't an accident

In Ric’s hospital room in General Hospital, Molly said he was lucky to get help fast. Ric started to remember seeing Kristina before passing out. Alexis joked about their bad luck, but when Ava arrived, things shifted.

Ava told Ric someone had cut his brakes. They realized Ric had parked in Ava’s spot. Ava suspected Sonny or Kristina. Ric remembered seeing Kristina again, and Ava found garage footage showing Kristina with wire cutters. Ric wanted to call the cops, but Ava had other ideas

Kristina’s breakdown and Lucky’s warning

In the General Hospital chapel, Lucky found Kristina talking to herself. He called her out for blaming Ava instead of admitting the truth. Kristina said sorry, but Lucky wasn’t convinced as she hadn’t even asked about Ric or Elizabeth.

She confessed Ava had threatened Sonny and wanted Avery’s custody. Kristina thought she was targeting Ava’s car, not Ric’s. Lucky understood her pain but reminded her it was still a crime.

Kristina begged him to keep quiet, saying it would break Alexis and her family. Lucky agreed not to tell, saying jail wouldn’t fix anything. Kristina then called Molly and Alexis, apologized, and shared an emotional moment with her sister.

Anna vs. ADA Turner

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Jack told Anna that ADA Turner had asked for her WSB files and was digging into her past. He warned it could cost Anna her job. Later, Turner told Anna she was opening an investigation into her actions, especially how she protected Jason and Sonny. She brought up Jason’s release and Anna’s ties to Duke and Valentin.

Anna said she followed the law, but Turner wasn’t convinced. The two faced off, with Anna refusing to back down.

Twisted truths

At Carly’s house on General Hospital, Josslyn showed up and asked about the poisoning. Carly played it down, but Joss pressed her about being in Jack’s hotel room and asked if they were sleeping together.

Carly said her love life wasn’t Joss’s business. Then, Carly and Jason questioned Joss’s trip to Easter Island as Carly noticed Joss wasn’t in the photos, and Jason quizzed her on landmarks. Joss almost slipped, but Jack arrived just in time. Jack later asked Jason to contact Anna quietly. Joss kept pretending to be mad at Jack, while Jack promised Carly he’d protect her.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show on ABC and Hulu

