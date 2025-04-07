General Hospital spoilers: Lucky confronts Kristina, Ric connects the dots and Josslyn slips up

Secrets threaten to unravel in General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of April 7, 2025. Since Lucky Spencer knows Kristina Corinthos's role in Elizabeth Webber's near-fatal accident, he has an outburst. However, Kristina's other victim, Ric Lansing, is still making sense of his unexplained accident. Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks finds it difficult to keep up with her secret in the face of innocent questions.

The previous week saw Ric and Elizabeth becoming the unintended victims of Kristina's revenge plan that failed to hit her target, Ava Jerome. Meanwhile, Kristina recently got on friendly terms with her half-sister, Molly Lansing, a situation that stands threatened by Kristina's role in Molly's father's accident.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks completed her WSB training under her trainer, Vaughn, and Jack Brennan. Brennan tested her loyalty to the department by putting her through a morally gruelling test, which she passed by ratting out Vaughn. However, her recruitment is under the condition that she keep her connection to WSB hidden from all.

Meanwhile, Drew Caine and Curtis Ashford continued with more faceoffs while Port Charles started to work towards the General Hospital Nurses Ball, funded by mobster Jenz Sidwell.

General Hospital continues to be one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963. The premise focuses on the titular medical facility and its staff against the backdrop of the fictional town of Port Charles, extending to include residents of the town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Kristina faces Lucky's outburst

Kristina Corinthos held grudges against Ava Jerome, believing her to be responsible for the death of her and Molly's baby, Irene. When Kristina found Ava standing over Sonny Corinthos while the latter suffered chest pains, she assumed Ava wanted to kill her father.

In an attempt to take revenge on Ava, Kristina cut the brake wire of the vehicle parked at Ava's parking spot, clueless that Ric Lansing had parked his car at the designated spot. Later, when Elizabeth Webber came to deliver some intel to Ric, the latter offered to drive her back.

When the car crashed, Kristina was left surprised at the unintended victims, while her business partner, and Elizabeth's former husband, Lucky Spencer, realized Kristina's hand in the accident but remained quiet so far.

On Monday's General Hospital episode, dated April 7, 2025, Lucky is expected to have a heated conversation with Kristina about Elizabeth's condition. Pushed to the extent of his tolerance, he will have an outburst questioning Kristina's immature response to anger. However, Kristina may convince him to keep his knowledge a secret.

She will fear being ostracized by family and friends besides landing up in prison. While Lucky knows he should be an ideal citizen and hand Kristina over to the police, he may face a dilemma about it.

General Hospital: Ric has memories from the accident scene

Ric Lansing remembered that the brakes of his vehicle were not working, leading to the crash. He told as much to Ava Jerome when she asked about the accident. This led Ava to the garage handling the car after the accident on Friday's episode, dated April 4, 2025.

Pretending to have insurance issues connected to the vehicle, Ava extracted the information about the cut brake wires from the mechanic. As expected, Ava Jerome will figure out Kristina's role in the accident. Ava may share her intel with Ric or keep it to herself to use as leverage against Kristina.

Whether Ava informs him or not, Ric will also come to consider Kristina's role in the accident. Since he may remember Kristina threatening Ava with dire consequences while Ric was in Ava's home, he will connect it to seeing Kristina at the accident spot later.

General Hospital: Josslyn cannot handle questions on her vacation

Jack Brennan manipulated Josslyn Jacks to train for WSB after he cleared her crime of killing Cyrus Renault. Joss lied to her mother and others in Port Charles about going on vacation on Easter Island, when she went to a WSB training centre.

After her rigorous training and passing all tests, Brennan sent her home to await her first assignment. In the meantime, she met her mother and Jason Morgan. She will be expected to answer enthusiastic queries about her vacation. The soap's spoilers suggest she may goof up on her description of her experiences on Easter Island.

Since Jason Morgan has been to the place, he will likely notice loopholes that do not add up. The preview shows Joss asking Jason whether he had been to the island. As such, she may have to be on guard if she does not want the truth about WSB to spill out.

Catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital to see Josslyn's predicament and Ava's deductions on April 7, 2025.

