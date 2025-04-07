"Bad blood going way back" — General Hospital fans revisit the deep-rooted Sonny and Ric feud

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos and Ric Lansing have had a long-standing rivalry ever since the show's inception. Sonny, who is Ric's half-brother, is often provoked by Ric's resentment towards him. After arriving at Port Charles, Ric plotted ways to go against Sonny and take him down.

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Ric married Elizabeth Webber. When Elizabeth suffered from a miscarriage, Ric blamed Sonny for his wife's condition. He accused Sonny and held him responsible for the miscarriage. Attempting to get revenge against Sonny, Ric kidnapped Sonny's pregnant wife, Carly, and held her hostage in a room, where he planned to steal their child.

To date, Ric and Sonny continue to hate each other. They keep clashing against each other quite often, further complicating the plot dynamics. With bad blood brewing between the two, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the historic feud between Sonny and Ric. On April 3, 2025, a user named Terry MacBride posted on Facebook, saying why Sonny hates Ric so much. Terry stated:

"What I'd like to know is; Why does Sonny hate Ric so much?"

Responding to the thread, a fan named Suzanne Siskar remarked on the rivalry between Sonny and Ric:

"Bad blood going way back."

A post made by a fan about Sonny and Ric's feud (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several viewers joined the conversation, offering their personal interpretations and trying to answer why Sonny and Ric hated each other. While a netizen called out Ric for his actions, saying he was the bad brother, another viewer slammed Sonny and said that he is a bully and is jealous of Ric.

More fan reactions commenting about Ric and Sonny's rivalry (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

A user, while answering why Sonny hates Ric, mentioned that Ric kidnapped Carly while she was pregnant. Another fan pointed out that Ric hated Sonny because he felt their mother chose Sonny over him. Viewers stated that both of them had respective reasons for hating each other, resulting in a long-lasting feud.

Fans answer why Ric and Sonny hate each other (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, released on April 4, 2025, Kristina faced an emotional breakdown. She begged for Ric's life and criticized her own actions. Meanwhile, Isaiah informed everyone that Ric had survived the surgery.

Ava visited Ric at the hospital and jokingly asked him to wake up to lighten the mood. When Ric regained his senses, he asked for Elizabeth. In a shocking turn of events, Ric recalled seeing Kristina looking into the car before the crash, raising doubts and suspicions.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Ava visited a mechanic and claimed that the crashed car belonged to her. She wondered whether a mechanical issue could have caused the accident. On the other hand, Lucy asked Ava and Alexis to perform at the Nurses' Ball, but none of them responded to her.

Josslyn said she witnessed Vaughn in a shady exchange. Even when Vaughn denied the allegations and asked her not to push the case, Josslyn refused to back down. Later, Vaughn revealed that it was all part of a test. Jack then informed Josslyn that she had passed the test for choosing duty instead of paying heed to her doubts.

Later, Jason was worried about Carly and Jack Brennan. When Jason questioned her, Carly said that she wanted to live her life on her own terms. Jason assured her that he would always protect her.

Meanwhile, Kai told Trina that he would be able to play football once again because of Drew's help. He said that Drew had suggested a medical procedure and even offered to pay for it. However, Trina did not trust Drew and doubted his true intentions.

With shocking secrets coming to light and dramatic events unraveling in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

