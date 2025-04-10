"Dante deserves better" - General Hospital fans stand against his rekindling romance with Lulu

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 8, 2025, Lulu apologized to Cody for using him to gather information about Dante and Brook Lynn. When Lulu confronted Dante, he said that his relationship with Brook Lynn was merely a childhood fling. Lulu asked him why he never told her, even when Brook Lynn came to town to ruin their relationship.

Ad

Dante told Lulu she was the only woman he ever loved, which led her to admit she still loved him. General Hospital spoilers suggest they will officially reconcile. Fans are divided on their reunion, with some supporting it and others believing Dante deserves better. On April 10, 2025, a user named Susan Kittell asked on Facebook if they should get back together.

Susan stated:

"Should Lulu and Dante get back together, what is your input?"

Ad

Trending

One fan, going by the name Edie Hoetzel, commented on the thread, saying that Dante deserves someone better than Lulu. Edie wrote:

"That's a big NOOOOO! Dante deserves better."

A post made by a fan, saying that Dante deserves someone better than Lulu (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Dante and Lulu's brewing romance. While a netizen stated that the show's writers need to move forward instead of dwelling in the past, another viewer pointed out that Dante and Lulu might end up getting together. A user also wrote that she does not see any chemistry between Dante and Lulu.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers speculated what could happen next on the ABC daytime drama between Dante and Lulu. While a fan mentioned that they would get back together because they still love each other, another viewer discarded the idea, saying Lulu does not care about Dante or the kids. A user also noted that they need to move on from the past.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Dante and Lulu's brewing romance (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on April 8, 2025, Chase met Brook Lynn and offered her some advice. Brook Lynn said that many people, including Olivia, her father, and Sonny, would have loved to know her child.

Ad

Chase advised Brook Lynn that she should keep it a secret and forgive her mother. However, Brook Lynn said that she felt betrayed when her mother told her grandmother about the baby and lied about it. Chase assured her that he would be by her side if she ever wanted to come clean.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lulu arrived at the Quartermaine stables and apologized to Cody for using him to retrieve information about Dante. She never knew about Dante and Brook Lynn's past relationship until Cody confirmed it to her.

Lulu and Dante clashed as she asked him about Brook Lynn. In his defense, Dante tried to establish that whatever had happened between him and Brook Lynn was in the past. Lulu failed to trust Dante when she felt that he should have informed her about his past.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Alexis told Diane that Kristina and Molly had come together to support each other after Ric's accident. On the other hand, Kristina brought flowers for Liz and explained how sorry she was for her and Ric. When Lucky showed up, he told Kristina that they needed to talk about something important.

As Lucky and Kristina headed towards the chapel, he asked why she was in Liz's room. Kristin admitted that she was thinking about confessing the truth to Liz, saying that she would not be able to live with what she did. Although Lucky said it was a good thing, he asked her not to put her guilt on Elizabeth.

Ad

With dramatic events unraveling and secrets piling up in Port Charles, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Also Read: "Working together not screwing" - General Hospital fans reject the idea of Jason and Anna as a couple

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More