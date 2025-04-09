"Working together not screwing" - General Hospital fans reject the idea of Jason and Anna as a couple

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Jason and Anna have had a complicated relationship on the show. When Jason returned to Port Charles, he developed a friendship with Anna, a former WSB agent. They joined forces to bring down Pikeman, leaving fans wondering about their potential romance.

In September 2024, Jason and Anna shared a kiss, which sparked speculations about their brewing romance. While addressing their increased interactions, several fans speculated on the possibility of a relationship between them on the ABC soap opera. However, some fans rejected the idea of Jason and Anna becoming a couple.

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on April 7, 2025, Ada Turner challenged Anna about her actions, especially how she protected Jason and Sonny. She also accused Anna of releasing Jason. With the current ongoings, when Jason asked Anna to meet him, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Anna and Jason.

A user named Judy Cameron posted on Facebook on April 8, 2025, speculating that Jason and Anna might sleep together since Jason wanted to meet her in a room at Bobbie's place. Judy stated:

"Jason and Anna will sleep together."

One fan, going by the name Ross Pierre, commented on the thread and rejected the idea of Jason and Anna getting together on the show, saying that they are just working together. Ross wrote:

"Working together not screwing."

A post made by a fan, saying that Jason and Anna are just working together (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about the situation involving Jason and Anna. While a netizen urged Jason not to sleep with Anna, another viewer pointed out that Jason had slept with Anna's daughter.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Viewers debunked the speculation, saying that Jason and Anna would not sleep together. However, some fans noted that the unexpected could happen, and Jason and Anna could end up getting together. A viewer stated that things seem to be headed that way, while another fan commented that Jason does not have feelings for Anna.

A user also highlighted the romantic tension between Jason and Anna ever since they shared a kiss earlier in the show.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on April 7, 2025, Elizabeth was grateful when Lucas checked on her. As they engaged in a conversation, Ava intervened and asked questions about the car crash involving Ric. She said that she was worried about the aftermath of the accident.

Elizabeth answered vaguely and questioned Ava's interest in the case. Ava told her that she and Ric were getting closer, but Elizabeth did not trust her. Later, Elizabeth told Lucas that Ric had finally started to figure out Brad and Portia's secrets before the car crash.

Meanwhile, Molly visited Ric's room and said he was lucky to get help quickly. Ric remembered seeing Kristina at the crash site before passing out.

In a shocking twist, Ava told Ric that someone had cut the car brakes. When Ava suspected Sonny or Kristina's involvement in the accident, Ric recalled seeing Kristina again. Ava got hold of the footage from the garage, showing Kristina with cable cutters. Ric told Ava about calling the cops, but she had other plans.

Later, on General Hospital, Lucky noticed Kristina talking to herself at the chapel. He challenged Kristina and called her out for blaming Ava instead of admitting the truth about the accident.

Kristina revealed that Ava had threatened Sonny and demanded Avery's custody. She said that she thought she was targeting Ava's car to hurt her, not Ric. Although Lucky understood her position, he reminded her that she had committed a crime. When she begged to keep it a secret, Lucky agreed, saying that imprisonment would not fix anything.

With secrets piling up and dramatic events unraveling in Port Charles, fans are eager to see what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

