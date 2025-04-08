"This is kind of nuts" - Fans call out General Hospital for skipping protocol as Ric's crash car gets scrapped without any investigation

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Ric got injured in an accident when his car crashed. It was revealed that Kristina intended to hurt Ava in a car crash. As a result, she cut Ava's car brakes with a pair of cable cutters. In a shocking twist, Elizabeth and Ric got inside the wrong car and ended up suffering an unfortunate accident.

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Ava visited the mechanic and said that the crashed car belonged to her. She wanted to figure out whether a mechanical issue led to the accident and learned about the cut brake lines. While Ric remembered seeing Kristina at the crash site, Lucky confronted Kristina about what she had done.

In the April 7, 2025, episode, Kristina begged Lucky not to turn her in. Lucky agreed, realizing prison wouldn’t help her. She later visited a mechanic to check on the crashed car but learned it had already been scrapped.

Fans criticized the show on social media, questioning why Ric’s crash wasn’t properly investigated. On April 8, 2025, Facebook user Margaret Ellis posted in a fan group and asked why the police didn’t follow up on car crashes.

Margaret stated:

"Seriously???? Ric's car has already gone through the crusher? Don't the police follow up on car crashes?"

One fan, going by the name Janice Byrd Quigley, while responding to the post, said that they have no evidence against Kristina since the car had been crushed. Janice wrote:

"Now, that the car has been crushed, they have no evidence against Kristina.... There is no proof.... This is kind of nuts."

A post made by a fan, calling out the show's storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Ric's crashed car getting scrapped. A netizen mentioned that there would be no story if they checked out the car. Another viewer pointed out that the police did not bother to investigate.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Viewers voiced their frustration about the soap because the showrunners disobeyed the usual protocol by not investigating Ric's car after the accident. A user commented that the police do nothing in Port Charles. A fan also talked about being surprised by the storyline because the car was trashed so quickly.

Fans voice their opinions about Ric's crash car getting scrapped without any investigation (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 7, 2025. In this episode, Jack visited Anna's office and warned her that she was in trouble as Ada Turner was looking into her files. Jack wondered whether Ada wanted to oust Anna as commissioner.

When Ada Turner showed up, she thought that Anna had called her to talk about Emma. However, Anna told her that she summoned Ada because the latter asked the WSB for her files. Ada said that she was tired of Anna letting her friends like Jason Morgan get away with murder.

Meanwhile, Lucy arrived at Trina's place on General Hospital. There, Lucy asked Trina whether she wanted to perform at the Ball with Kai. Trina said that she was not sure if she could perform. Lucy shifted her focus to Kai, who finally agreed to perform. Lucy asked Trina to inform her if she changed her mind.

When Trina asked Kai about why he changed his mind, he answered that it was because of her. He told her that she should accept Lucy's offer because she always liked performing. Trina agreed and promised that she would perform with Kai this year.

Later, in General Hospital, Lucas checked in on Elizabeth at the hospital. Ava arrived at the scene and asked Elizabeth about the accident. When Liz questioned Ava's concerns, Ava answered that she was worried about her and Ric.

As the show progressed, Ava visited Ric when he was alone. She told him that it was not an accident since someone had cut the brakes of the car, trying to kill him. When Ava asked Ric about who could have wanted him dead, Ric suspected Sonny's involvement in the accident. However, Ava realized that she was the real target, and the culprit intended to kill her instead.

With shocking secrets coming to the fore in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

