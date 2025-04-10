General Hospital spoilers: Sonny explodes at Natalia, Josslyn targets Emma, Nina riles up Drew

The General Hospital storyline is laying the foundation for future conflicts as new enmities develop in Port Charles. Thursday's episode of April 10, 2025, will find Josslyn Jacks focusing on Emma Drake, which may be Joss's first assignment. Meanwhile, Natalia Ramirez is forced to reveal her past, making Sonny Corinthos furious. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves continues to confront Drew Caine to no avail.
The previous General Hospital episodes revolved around Kristina Corinthos's misdirected revenge plan, leaving Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber injured in a car crash. While Lucky Spencer knew about Kristina's actions, Ava Jerome discovered evidence and tried to blackmail Alexis Davis for millions.
On the other hand, Ava wanted to leverage the intel on Sonny's health and Kristina and Dante Falconeri advised him to finalize a date for his surgery. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn made up with her mother, Lois Cerullo, and the two decided to leave the secret in the past. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer confessed to being in love with Dante but was advised by Cody Bell to keep it a secret until Dante finishes mourning Sam.
As always, General Hospital will continue to present interpersonal relationships and complications in the fictional town of Port Charles. The long-running daily soap premiered on ABC in April 1963.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.
General Hospital: Natalia's confession angers Sonny
Natalia Ramirez has been dating Sonny Corinthos for many months now. She even accompanied him to the doctor and was one of the few to know about his heart ailment early on. However, unlike General Hospital fans, Sonny did not know that she was married to Jenz Sidwell in the past and they have a son, Marco.
As such, on Wednesday's episode, dated April 9, 2025, Sonny saw Natalia with Sidwell and asked her why they were meeting. The next episode will find Natalia forced to reveal her past with Sidwell. She may even tell Sonny about her son Marco planning to settle down in Port Charles and working in Diane Miller's firm.
Sonny will likely be stunned at the disclosure and furious with Natalia for not telling him before. Since Sonny does not have a good opinion about Sidwell, he may see Natalia with new eyes. However, Natalia may point out this to be the precise reason why she did not want to reveal her past relationship with Sidwell.
General Hospital: Josslyn reaches out to Emma
Josslyn Jacks has completed her WSB training in secret and is back in town. While she is pretending to be back from a holiday on the Easter Island, in reality, she is awaiting her first assignment.
The soap's spoilers suggest Joss will have a video chat with Emma Drake. Since the two have not been very close in the past, Joss's sudden move towards Emma may be her first assignment. Since Emma is keeping quiet about her Berkeley University issue where she signed an NDA, there may be more to it beyond a student protest.
Joss has likely been asked to look into it and she may want to befriend Emma to get more intel on it. Meanwhile, Emma's grandmother, Commissioner Anna Devane, is also busy finding answers to the same.
General Hospital: Nina and Drew are confrontational again
Nina Reeves tried her best to convince her daughter, Willow Corinthos, to stay away from Drew Caine. However, Drew urged Willow to move in with him to which she agreed. Nina’s latest attempt to search Drew’s safe for incriminating material failed.
While Nina is currently collaborating with Portia Robinson in an attempt to bring down Congressman Drew Caine, the upcoming episode of April 10, 2025, will see Nina and Drew at loggerheads again. While Nina will keep cornering him, a desperate Drew will want to throw Nina out.
However, when Nina challenges him, Drew may stop short of pushing her out as a consideration for Willow. Meanwhile, Nina will again ask Willow to reconsider her relationship with Drew in light of her custody settlement with Michael.
Catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Sonny reacts and Josslyn gets on her assignment.