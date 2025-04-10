General Hospital spoilers: Sonny explodes at Natalia, Josslyn targets Emma, Nina riles up Drew

The General Hospital storyline is laying the foundation for future conflicts as new enmities develop in Port Charles. Thursday's episode of April 10, 2025, will find Josslyn Jacks focusing on Emma Drake, which may be Joss's first assignment. Meanwhile, Natalia Ramirez is forced to reveal her past, making Sonny Corinthos furious. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves continues to confront Drew Caine to no avail.

Ad

The previous General Hospital episodes revolved around Kristina Corinthos's misdirected revenge plan, leaving Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber injured in a car crash. While Lucky Spencer knew about Kristina's actions, Ava Jerome discovered evidence and tried to blackmail Alexis Davis for millions.

On the other hand, Ava wanted to leverage the intel on Sonny's health and Kristina and Dante Falconeri advised him to finalize a date for his surgery. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn made up with her mother, Lois Cerullo, and the two decided to leave the secret in the past. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer confessed to being in love with Dante but was advised by Cody Bell to keep it a secret until Dante finishes mourning Sam.

Ad

Trending

As always, General Hospital will continue to present interpersonal relationships and complications in the fictional town of Port Charles. The long-running daily soap premiered on ABC in April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Natalia's confession angers Sonny

Ad

Natalia Ramirez has been dating Sonny Corinthos for many months now. She even accompanied him to the doctor and was one of the few to know about his heart ailment early on. However, unlike General Hospital fans, Sonny did not know that she was married to Jenz Sidwell in the past and they have a son, Marco.

As such, on Wednesday's episode, dated April 9, 2025, Sonny saw Natalia with Sidwell and asked her why they were meeting. The next episode will find Natalia forced to reveal her past with Sidwell. She may even tell Sonny about her son Marco planning to settle down in Port Charles and working in Diane Miller's firm.

Ad

Sonny will likely be stunned at the disclosure and furious with Natalia for not telling him before. Since Sonny does not have a good opinion about Sidwell, he may see Natalia with new eyes. However, Natalia may point out this to be the precise reason why she did not want to reveal her past relationship with Sidwell.

General Hospital: Josslyn reaches out to Emma

Ad

Josslyn Jacks has completed her WSB training in secret and is back in town. While she is pretending to be back from a holiday on the Easter Island, in reality, she is awaiting her first assignment.

The soap's spoilers suggest Joss will have a video chat with Emma Drake. Since the two have not been very close in the past, Joss's sudden move towards Emma may be her first assignment. Since Emma is keeping quiet about her Berkeley University issue where she signed an NDA, there may be more to it beyond a student protest.

Ad

Joss has likely been asked to look into it and she may want to befriend Emma to get more intel on it. Meanwhile, Emma's grandmother, Commissioner Anna Devane, is also busy finding answers to the same.

General Hospital: Nina and Drew are confrontational again

Ad

Nina Reeves tried her best to convince her daughter, Willow Corinthos, to stay away from Drew Caine. However, Drew urged Willow to move in with him to which she agreed. Nina’s latest attempt to search Drew’s safe for incriminating material failed.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers: Is Willow about to find out about Nina and Drew?

While Nina is currently collaborating with Portia Robinson in an attempt to bring down Congressman Drew Caine, the upcoming episode of April 10, 2025, will see Nina and Drew at loggerheads again. While Nina will keep cornering him, a desperate Drew will want to throw Nina out.

Ad

However, when Nina challenges him, Drew may stop short of pushing her out as a consideration for Willow. Meanwhile, Nina will again ask Willow to reconsider her relationship with Drew in light of her custody settlement with Michael.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 9 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Catch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Sonny reacts and Josslyn gets on her assignment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More