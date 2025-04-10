General Hospital recap (April 9, 2025): Ava’s threat shakes Alexis, while Sonny reveals his diagnosis to Dante

In the episode of ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 9, 2025, Ava Jerome blackmailed Alexis Davis, demanding millions to stay quiet about a video showing Kristina tampering with Ric Lansing’s car. If exposed, it could ruin Kristina’s future and her bond with Molly.

Lulu Spencer told Cody Bell she still loved Dante, while Sonny, encouraged by Kristina, finally told Dante about his heart condition during lunch at the Metro Court.

Elsewhere, Natalia and Marco argued over his career path, and Lucas hoped for a fresh start. Jordan Ashford also turned down Sidwell’s PR offer, staying one step ahead in her plan.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Ava blackmails Alexis as Kristina’s future hangs in the balance

In her office, Ava showed Alexis a video of Kristina cutting wires in a garage, claiming it proved Kristina tried to hurt her. Even though Ric’s car was the one tampered with, Ava demanded Cassadine's money to stay silent. She warned she might tell Molly everything.

Alexis pushed back, saying Ava had moved the car and weakened her own case. However, Ava didn’t care and gave her until 9 a.m. the next day to decide. Alexis was left stressed and unsure of what to do.

Confessions and complications

At the Quartermaine stables on General Hospital, Lulu told Cody she still loved Dante and always had. Cody advised her to wait and let Dante grieve Sam first, praising her for thinking of his feelings.

At the Metro Court, Kristina invited both Sonny and Dante to lunch. She encouraged Sonny to be honest, and he finally told Dante about his heart condition and upcoming surgery. Dante was shaken but thankful for the truth.

During lunch, Sonny noticed the tension between Natalia and Sidwell. Later, he questioned Natalia at the bar, but she didn’t reveal much after her earlier fight with Marco, due to which Sonny remained suspicious.

Tension erupts between Natalia and Marco while Lucas gets a second chance

Earlier at the Metro Court on General Hospital, Marco argued with Natalia about quitting music to study law under Sidwell’s influence. Natalia said he was wasting his talent, but Marco accused her of not changing. Even though Natalia claimed she had, Marco didn’t believe her and walked away, leaving her upset.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lucas texted Marco but felt let down when he didn’t reply. Isaiah offered Lucas a shift, but he held off, hoping to hear from Marco.

Later, Marco showed up and said he might be moving to Port Charles. They decided to go out and celebrate, giving Lucas hope for a new beginning.

Jordan pushes back against Sidwell as Laura faces political pressure

At her apartment, Jordan had lunch with Isaiah before getting a text from Sidwell asking to meet. When he showed up, Sidwell offered her a PR job for his U.S. plans, but Jordan calmly turned him down. She made it clear she was happy as deputy mayor and didn’t think Sidwell had as much power as he claimed.

Later, Jordan told Isaiah she was confident she had the upper hand. At the Metro Court, Sidwell tried to pressure Laura into a meeting, but she refused.

Instead, Laura spoke to Curtis, who warned her that Ezra was stirring the press about her ties to Sonny and the Esplanade project. Curtis suggested a public vote, but Laura feared it would turn into a vote about Sonny, not the project.

Fans can watch new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

