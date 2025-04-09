What role does Amanda Setton play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Amanda Setton plays the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine on the hit ABC soap, General Hospital. The actress took over the role in November 2019 and has been portraying the character ever since.

Setton's character, Brook Lynn, is the daughter of Ned Quartermaine and Lois Cerullo. The ex-couple named her after Brooklyn, New York, where they had spent many happy times together. However, by the time she was born, Ned and Lois had already broken up.

Lois returned to her family in Bensonhurst to raise Brook Lynn away from the Quartermaines. A few months after Brook Lynn's birth, she brought her to meet Ned, only to leave town again after overhearing him blackmailing Justus Ward.

General Hospital: A glance at Brook Lynn Quartermaine's character

Brook Lynn Quartermaine shares her father Ned Quartermaine's love of music. During Adrianne León's time as Brook Lynn, she was described as a singer who frequently performed on shows and tours with her mother, Lois Cerullo, acting as her manager.

However, since Amanda Setton, the current Brook Lynn portrayer is not a singer, General Hospital crafted a dramatic twist, rewriting the character's fate to fit the actress.

Brook Lynn had her throat slashed by Nelle Benson, damaging her vocal cords and making her lose her ability to sing. Since then, Brook Lynn has never been seen performing as a singer again.

On January 8, 2025, it was revealed that Brook Lynn got pregnant in high school while away at summer camp. She later revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby but gave it up for adoption.

Brook Lynn confessed to Lois that her childhood friend, Dante Falconeri, is the father of her child. In a shocking twist, Lois told Martin Grey that the boy her cousin raised, Gio Palmieri, is Brook Lynn's son. Brook Lynn is unaware of this revelation.

On February 20, 2025, Brook Lynn came clean to her husband, Harrison Chase, about the teenage pregnancy and putting the baby up for adoption. At first, she kept it a secret from Chase that Dante is the father of her baby. In a later episode, Brook Lynn revealed the truth to her husband, although Dante is still left in the dark about their child on General Hospital.

Amanda Setton reacts to Brook Lynn's latest storyline on General Hospital

Amanda Setton shared her thoughts during a February 2025 interview with Soap Opera Digest about Brook Lynn Quartermaine secretly giving birth to Dante Falconeri's baby on General Hospital.

"Well, I have to say, I’m really into this storyline. I think it has the makings of an incredible web. It touches so many people, so many characters on the canvas. It’s Brook Lynn and Chase; it’s Brook Lynn’s mom [Lois]. It’s Ned, Tracy, Olivia, Sonny, obviously Dante, Lulu, Dante and Lulu’s kid [Rocco] — it just has such a far reach. I just think it’s a brilliant story point to bring out, and makes for a lot of drama," she said.

Setton also revealed that the guilt of keeping the truth is eating Brook Lynn alive. As for how this might affect Brook Lynn and Chase’s relationship, she shared that it could either make or break them.

In another interview with Soap Opera Digest in March, Setton talked about how the reveal will impact Brook and Chase.

"Josh and I are over the moon to have some juicy, layered stuff to play, and I think that we’re both so invested in Chase and Brook Lynn’s love story that we hope that they’ll be able to work through this. I do think that there will have to be that push and pull of questioning of, 'Will they be able to make it through such a massive shakeup?' And one that involves so many characters. You know, time will tell. We’ll see just how strong their love is — or isn’t," she said.

Brook Lynn and Chase finally said "I do" on General Hospital on May 15, 2024, with Dante standing by Chase’s side as a groomsman. Since getting married, the couple has been facing a tough road—they’ve been trying to have a baby but recently found out that Chase is infertile.

