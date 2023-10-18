Who is Lois Cerullo in General Hospital? All you need to know about the actor

After an impressive 27-year hiatus, Rena Sofer, a celebrated actress, is making a triumphant return to the beloved soap opera, General Hospital. In her reprise of the iconic character Lois Cerullo, Sofer is reigniting fond memories for fans who fondly remember her charismatic portrayal of this character.

Lois Cerullo is well-known for her fast-talking nature, signature outfit-coordinated nails, and her unmistakable Brooklyn accent. Although Sofer has graced various television shows, from Seinfeld to NCIS, she attests that Lois has always held a special place in her heart, ranking among the top three characters she has ever played during her impressive 37-year acting career.

Sofer's return to General Hospital, to help her on-screen daughter, Brook Lynn, deal with the aftermath of being fired from a coveted job, comes at a critical juncture. Her character's former husband, Ned Ashton, also known as Eddie Maine, is grappling with amnesia, setting the stage for an intriguing narrative.

Rena Sofer's history as General Hospital's Lois

Lois Cerullo first appeared in GH in 1993 (Image via ABC)

Lois Cerullo first appeared in General Hospital in December 1993, portrayed by Rena Sofer. Her notable run extended until September 1996, during which she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1995. While the character made brief returns in 2017, it was Sofer's reprisal of the role in October 2023 that brought Lois Cerullo back to the canvas.

Lois was a band manager in New York City and fell in love with the talented musician Eddie Maine, unaware that he was Ned Ashton Quartermaine - the son of Tracy Quartermaine. After marrying him, she relocated to Port Charles, where she reconnected with an old friend, Sonny Corinthos, and met Brenda Barrett.

Together, Lois and Brenda launched a recording company called L&B Records. Lois Cerullo's character also made a brief visit to Port Charles to support Brenda after Sonny left her at the altar in General Hospital.

Lois tried rekindling her romance with Ned (Image via ABC)

In 2004, Lois returned for good, but this time, she pursued a romantic relationship with mobster Lorenzo Alcazar. This relationship led to the creation of a girl band for her record label, fulfilling Brook Lynn's dream. However, the band's journey was short-lived, and Lois's romance with Lorenzo ended due to his lingering feelings for Carly Corinthos.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to rekindle their romance, Tracy Quartermain's son Ned Quartermaine and Lois decided that they were better suited as friends. They departed Port Charles together with Brook Lynn to live in New York City and continue their work in the music industry.

A nostalgic reunion between Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth aka Ned Quartermaine

Rena Sofer and Wally Kurth were a real-life couple too (Image via Pinterest)

The chemistry between Sofer and Wally Kurth, who portrays Ned Quartermaine, is undoubtedly special. These two talented actors, who were once married in real life and have a daughter together, share a unique bond. Sofer's return to General Hospital was initially intimidating, as it meant working alongside Kurth after nearly three decades.

She anticipated meeting numerous familiar faces and working with Kurth again, but once she donned Lois's signature nails and embraced her character's voice, everything fell into place, and the experience transformed into a delightful one. Sofer emphasizes that her return to the show has been an absolute joy.

The duration of her stay on the celebrated show, as of now, remains unconfirmed. However, the contract extension of three years is fantastic news for General Hospital fans and its advancing plot alike.

Final thoughts

Lois has officially returned to GH (Image via ABC)

In October 2023, Lois returned to Port Charles after hearing about Brook Lynn's firing from Deception. Her presence promises to introduce captivating twists to the storyline of General Hospital, and fans eagerly anticipate how this iconic character will impact the ongoing narrative.

Rena Sofer's portrayal of Lois Cerullo continues to resonate with viewers, and her return to General Hospital is an exciting event for the show's dedicated fanbase.