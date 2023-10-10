General Hospital Comings and Going (October 2023): As Lois returns, 2 characters go out

No soap opera has captured the hearts and minds of viewers quite like General Hospital. The iconic show, which has been a beloved staple on our screens for decades, continues to deliver compelling storylines, unexpected twists, and a stellar cast that keeps fans eagerly awaiting each new episode.

October 2023 brings a whirlwind of excitement as we witness the return of a familiar face while bidding adieu to two characters who've left their mark on Port Charles. For devoted viewers, the long-awaited reappearance of Lois Cerullo, a character with a rich history in General Hospital, adds another layer of nostalgia. But which characters are leaving? Read on to find out.

Lois Cerullo Reemerges in General Hospital

The halls of General Hospital are buzzing with anticipation as Lois Cerullo, portrayed by the talented Rena Sofer, makes her triumphant return. Longtime fans of the show will remember Lois as a vivacious and spirited character who left an indelible mark during her previous stints in Port Charles. Her revival promises to add a nostalgic touch to the current canvas of characters.

Lois hails from the heart of Bensonhurst, a neighborhood that's no stranger to drama itself. She co-ran L&B Records with Brenda Barrett, and her journey intertwined with the enigmatic Eddie Maine, who harbored a secret life as Ned Quartermaine.

Their love story was anything but ordinary, filled with twists, turns, and bigamy drama. While Lois and Ned's marriage ultimately faced insurmountable obstacles, their connection remains an integral part of the show's history. As Lois returns to Port Charles, viewers can't help but wonder what brings her back after all these years.

Will her presence shake things up for old flames, or will she embark on a brand-new chapter in her life? With General Hospital's penchant for intricate storytelling, her return promises intrigue and heartfelt moments.

General Hospital Exits: The Departure of Gladys and Dr. Montague

While Lois's return sparks excitement, two characters recently bid farewell to General Hospital in rather unexpected and, some might say, anticlimactic ways. Fans who have followed the reign of terror imposed by Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and her co-conspirator, Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder), have been bracing for dramatic and fitting exits.

Gladys Corbin, a notorious troublemaker with ties to the Corbin family, fled the town after causing a lot of havoc. Given the chaos she had caused in the lives of characters like Sasha Gilmore and Brando Corbin, many people were shocked by her departure. Some viewers thought her departure lacked the dramatic flare they had anticipated, leaving them hoping for a more character-specific closure.

Dr. Damon Montague's departure was equally uneventful. Despite his role as a skin-crawling villain, Montague's exit involved his arrest, which didn't quite satisfy fans' thirst for a more intense conclusion. Many had hoped for a karmic ending, perhaps with the lethal syringe he had intended for Sasha Gilmore being used against him.

Some fans were unimpressed by these characters' exits and wished for more suspenseful and dramatic send-offs. Even when the program develops new plotlines, the need for justice and closure endures.

Exciting Returns and Debunked Rumors

Amid the departures, General Hospital offers a silver lining with the return of fan-favorite character Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). His reappearance promises to infuse fresh energy and intrigue into the storyline. Spinelli's interactions with Dex Heller and Josslyn Jacks are highly anticipated, with fans speculating on the nature of their collaboration.

To reassure General Hospital fans that she is here to stay, Laura Wright herself addressed these rumors. Similar to this, there is no solid evidence to support reports suggesting that Curtis Ashford, Nina Reeves, and Drew Cain will be leaving the program, assuring fans of their continuing participation.

General Hospital continues to shine brightly in the world of daytime drama, enthralling fans with fascinating stories and unforgettable characters. As fans say goodbye to some and welcome others back, the heart of Port Charles continues to beat, promising more amazing experiences and dramatic disclosures in the days ahead.

Watch the series from Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. EST on the ABC network.