Will Maura West bid farewell to General Hospital after Ava's undetermined fate? Exploring the rumors

General Hospital is America's longest-running soap opera, broadcasting on the ABC network. Maura West's character, Ava Jerome, is one of the main characters who has been a part of the series for a long time. However, there have been rumors that Maura is about to leave the series.

General Hospital is a daytime soap opera that holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running American soap opera in production. With 14 Emmy Awards, GH holds the record for the most Emmy wins in the history of television. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the series premiered on April 1, 1963.

The official synopsis of General Hospital on IMDb states:

"Families, friends, enemies, and lovers experience life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, New York, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner, and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld."

Will Maura West bid farewell to Ava Jerome in General Hospital? Rumors Explained

The rumors about Maura West retiring from General Hospital are false. There has been no official statement released regarding her retirement from the role of Ava Jerome.

The character Ava Jerome was first introduced in 2013, and since then, has been through many ups and downs. This includes her affair with Morgan Corinthos, a terrible fire accident that left marks all over her body, and, most importantly, the tragic loss of her daughter Kiki.

This loss made her emotionally unstable, and at certain points, she believed she was encountering ghosts, which turned out to be real people. Ava has gone through thick and thin, making her one of the main characters of the series.

A similar situation occurred back in 2015 when a tweet by Maura was misinterpreted as her goodbye message for the Ava character. The tweet read:

"Most excellent GH fans: Thanks for watching with me…hanging out and playing!" West then added, "Let’s do it again someday!"

This convinced fans that Maura was leaving General Hospital at the time, but it turned out to be a farewell message for a Twitter chat.

As of 2023, there has been no confirmation from either the production or Maura West's side that she is quitting the series. So, we can hope that Ava is still a part of the series.

Maura West as Ava Jerome in General Hospital

Maura West DeFreitas is an American actress who began her career in 1995. She played Carley Tenney in As the World Turns and Diane Jenkins in The Young and the Restless.

She has won three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and also acted in Come Back to Me, a novel adaptation of "The Resurrectionist."

Her role in General Hospital was kept a top secret when Maura was announced as part of the cast in April 2013. On April 24, 2013, Maura West was confirmed for the newly created role of Ava Jerome in General Hospital.

In the series, the daughter of mob boss Victor Jerome, Ava owns the Port Charles art gallery. She also has two daughters, Avery Corinthos, and the late Kiki Jerome and was married to Nikolas Cassadine.

In an interview with Digital Journal, she described her character as:

"Ava is extremely feminine on one hand, but she has these masculine elements that she is not afraid to bring out. Ava can do anything: she can play with Avery and you believe it, and she can shoot Connie [Falconeri] and you believe it. Ava is just capable of anything, and it’s very fun to play a character like that."

So, let's not trust the rumors and keep watching General Hospital for any confirmation.