General Hospital: Is Morgan Corinthos coming back to the show? Exploring the return of the character

General Hospital will get all the more interesting, thanks to the return of a pivotal character. Reports suggest that Morgan Corinthos is returning to the long-running soap opera. The son of lead mobster Sonny Corinthos and Carly, Morgan was last seen in the General Hospital episode aired on January 17, 2018.

When it comes to the world of soap operas, returning from the dead is a challenge usually. If a story arc needs a spice-up, makers can suddenly wake a certain character up from the comatose state or make them do a dramatic re-entry, shocking viewers and others.

The same reception can be expected if and when Morgan (Bryan Craig) reportedly returns to scorch the screens and lives of some characters, he has beef with in General Hospital. There’s no date, however, marked for the same.

Why does General Hospital look ready for Morgan’s comeback?

Morgan, the first biological child of Sonny and Carly, left a massive vacuum in their personal equation when he apparently died of a car blast in October 2016. It’s a different issue that the bomb was planted for someone else, but Morgan was taken in. It must be noted that the young man’s body was not shown, so he was presumed dead, which leaves the path for his return to Port Charles pretty open.

Also, the recent mention of Morgan in an episode of General Hospital drops enough hints of his re-emergence. The episode was broadcast on September 12 and showed his adoptive brother, Michael, tearfully name-dropping him and recalling their times together while talking to their father, Sonny. He added how they played games on the island and made up stories to combat scary thoughts.

What does Morgan’s return to General Hospital mean?

First off, as mentioned earlier, Morgan is Sonny-Carly’s first biological child. So if he comes back, it will naturally iron out most of the rough creases between the super couple. Their relationship took a major hit after Morgan’s reported demise anyway, so his return will surely serve them well.

Next up is Michael. Like Thor and Loki, the brothers shared a love-hate bond. Among the two, Michael was the more sorted one and had a watchful eye over his little brother. But Morgan didn’t quite appreciate it.

Also, during his relationship with Kiki, things worsened greatly for the brothers. She initially was Morgan’s date and then became his, which drove a wedge between them. And then, when Morgan started having a fling with her mother, Ava Jerome (Maura West), Kiki was furious, and the situation never improved from there.

Still, years later, Michael misses him and has only fond memories of his younger brother, which was seen in last Tuesday’s episode. So, Morgan’s return might also smoothen things between them and Michael’s relationship with Sonny.

Unfortunately, Sonny is the only person who might bear the brunt of Morgan’s wrathy. There’s a rumor that Morgan might be a team member of Sonny’s nemesis, Cyrus. He might also be working for Pikeman without any remorse or regret. That’s because the criminals may have brainwashed him to use him as a weapon against Sonny.

However, given Sonny is gritty, he might do everything he can to restore his son’s sanity. Also, Ava may feel relieved and guilty at the same time for the damage she did to Morgan, and this might be her chance for redemption.

General Hospital returns with episode 363, season 60, on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11:30 pm