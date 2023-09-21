General Hospital spoilers: Major plot developments for the next week (September 25 to 29, 2023)

The General Hospital spoilers for next week indicate that several shocking moments are waiting for the viewers. The story arcs of some of the main characters will contribute to the high drama quotient of the long-running soap opera.

Further, if the General Hospital spoilers that are already out are anything to go by, the September 25 to 29, 2023, period will throw up a lot of disastrous turns and twists. For instance, Sonny Corinthos will dash to the hospital, but with time, we will see him having “regrets” about something.

Does that have anything to do with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly? Meanwhile, Trina Robinson, currently focusing on her relationship with Spencer Cassadine, may get an apology from someone she knows way too well.

General Hospital spoilers indicate next week will be thrilling

September 25: General Hospital spoilers

Nurse Elizabeth Webber keeps her former nemesis, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), in the loop. Is everything alright with Drew? Sonny’s trusted lieutenant is in danger, thanks to Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Meanwhile, patient number 6 (is it Drew?) hands over a number to Ava Jerome (Maura West), and it reportedly belongs to a Port Charles resident. Ava will get caught, but the doctors will ring the number up, and it’s Sonny’s. The mobster rushes to the hospital, irking Carly.

Portia (Brook Kerr), the Chief of Internal Medicine, will apologize to a particular someone. Is it her daughter Trina?

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) springs up a shocker. Will it be about how his daughter Charlotte Cassadine ransacking Anna Devane’s hotel room?

Jake confesses something that might involve Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

September 26: General Hospital spoilers

Sonny Corinthos regrets something specific. Does he feel responsible for whatever has happened to Drew? Meanwhile, a mighty pissed Carly confronts Ava and blames her and Sonny for hurting her.

Harrison Chase makes an arrest. A frantic Gladys is dying to know what’s going on with Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), co-owner of Deception Cosmetics.

Anna gets the due encouragement from Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

September 27: General Hospital spoilers

A charged and special moment happens between Eddie Maine and Olivia Quartermaine, but his former partner Lois Cerullo is slated to return. So Olivia, watch out!

Sam and Dante share crucial information with Chase, and the PCPD cop finally learns what’s happening with Sasha, Cody, and Gladys.

An anxious Michael needs to know if he faces any trouble while Sasha unleashes her wrath, and this time, she might just say it all to Gladys.

September 28: General Hospital spoilers

Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) holds a meeting with someone, but will it be fruitful?

Ava and Josslyn (Eden McCoy), for the first time, are on the same page. Is it about Trina?

Cody (Josh Kelly) lashes out at Gladys, while Sasha feels betrayed.

September 29: General Hospital spoilers

Sonny and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) have a heart-to-heart tête-à-tête. Do they share secrets?

Michael and Carly compare notes while his wife, Willow, is rattled. Is her health okay?

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) has an epiphany. Is it about Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), who may pay a surprise visit to Ava?

General Hospital will air season 60, episode 362, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11.30 pm.