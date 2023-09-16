Rena Sofer to reprise her role as Lois Cerullo in General Hospital

Rena Sofer is set to return to General Hospital almost three decades later. She will reportedly reprise her endearing character and play Lois Cerullo in the hit show, as per an exclusive report by People. This comes just days after the soap opera featured the return of the villainous Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva) this Friday.

Sofer (54) confirmed the news with Soap Opera Digest and is set to announce the same via her social media accounts. She spoke to the publication and expressed her excitement about returning to the show and stated that she was gearing up to "step back into Lois' fingernails again."

The mention of the "fingernails" is significant to her character Lois Cerullo, who won the hearts of viewers when she was first introduced in the show in 1993.

Rena Sofer's return to General Hospital after 26 years to reportedly air in October

According to People, Sofer filmed her General Hospital scenes this week and the same will be broadcast sometime in October. The exact storyline revolving around her return to Port Charles is currently unknown and fans can't wait to see how to returns to the series.

Amanda Setton, who plays her on-screen daughter Brook Lynn told Soap Opera Digest that Lois will reconnect with Brook in this new arc.

“I am so excited to be working with her (Sofer). I think that bringing her back into the fold and onto the landscape will create fertile ground for some fun storytelling. From what I understand and from what I’ve seen, Lois is a force to be reckoned with and a really fun character,” Setton said.

She added:

“I think giving more context to Brook Lynn by seeing her with her mother will be really fun to play and I can’t wait to explore that with Rena. It’s a whole new dynamic and it’s just a great dynamic to introduce into the show.”

All about Rena Sofer's General Hospital character Lois Cerullo

Lois was rockstar Eddie Maine's (Wally Kurth) manager on the ABC show and had an instant liking for him. Eventually, she discovered that Eddie was in fact the wealthy Ned Ashton. The duo soon fell in love as they got to know each other and tied the knot.

However, after heaps of drama and the involvement of another woman, a pregnant Lois and Ned split with the former leaving town and returning to her hometown, Bensonhurst, New York. There, she gave birth to Brook Lynn.

Currently, Ned is married to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) in General Hospital but things are rocky between them owing to his amnesia. However, the latter is gradually starting to love him.

While this situation seems tricky, it could be ideal for Lois' entry. Fans now wonder if the returning character will just check on her daughter and leave, or if the plot will have something more in store for viewers.

While the episode featuring Rena Sofer's return to the show will reportedly air in October, fans can watch the next episode of General Hospital on Monday, September 19.