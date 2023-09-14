General Hospital announces Kassie DePaiva's return as One Life to Live's Blair

This Friday, September 15, General Hospital is set to get a surprise guest in the form of Blair Cramer. The character from the now-culminated One Life to Live will reportedly be seen on the ABC show for a short period. Cramer, played deftly by actress Kassie DePaiva, was a main character on One Life to Live from 1993 to 2013.

One Life to Live, the sister soap opera of General Hospital, aired on ABC for more than four decades. Meanwhile, General Hospital is still running, even after 60 years.

As for Blair Cramer, the character was the niece of the main antagonist of One Life to Live, Dr. Dorian Cramer Lord. Mia Korf initially portrayed her from 1991 to 1993, after which DePaiva took up the mantle and played the role for nearly 20 years.

Why is Blair back in General Hospital?

As per TVLine, who broke the development exclusively in August, DePaiva’s Blair Cramer will play the enigmatic former third wife of attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight).

With the Llanview resident hitting the streets of Port Charles, Grey is in real trouble since Blair is not known to be a pretty character.

It’s said that she will share screen space with Grey, the scheming and vivacious socialite Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), and most probably, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

Does DePaiva’s Blair have a larger purpose this time in General Hospital?

DePaiva as Blair in General Hospital was seen back in March 2012, two months after her OG show One Life to Live came to an end. At the time, the storyline focused on the blooming closeness between Blair and her fellow Llanview main man, Roger Howarth, aka Todd Manning.

In that plot, it was shown that Blair rejected Manning’s proposal since she was already engaged to someone (Tomás Delgado). An online reboot of One Life to Live followed in 2013, which featured Blair marrying Manning. After a while, however, the latter escaped.

So, it’s possible that Blair and Grey tied the knot sometime within this decade and also got divorced. A successful nightclub owner, she's financially secure as she pays Grey alimony. So then, why is Blair back?

This particular storyline concerning the antagonistic character has not yet been revealed but given that her stint will reportedly be brief and the nature of her character, it won’t surely be a happy ride for Grey.

One can't help but wonder whether Blair is plotting something against the attorney or whether she wants money from him. Viewers will have to wait till Friday (September 15) to find out the same.

For now, stay tuned to ABC to watch the next episode of General Hospital on Thursday, September 14.