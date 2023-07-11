Andrea Evans net worth: Fortune explored as One Life to Live star dies aged 66

Actress Andrea Evans died on Sunday, July 9, at the age of 66. Her former manager, Don Carroll, revealed that she was suffering from cancer, leading to her death. She portrayed various roles in TV shows over the years, which contributed to her earnings, and her net worth was reported to be $5 million.

Evans' current manager, Nick Leicht, shared a statement with People, saying that he has been working with Andrea Evans for seven years. He added that she was a "tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with." Nick continued:

"Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her. Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease."

Alicia @LukeLauraGH #OLTL I can’t believe this. I don’t have the words to say. I’m just shocked right now. My prayers are with Andrea Evans Family during this time. Tina Lord is one of my favorite OLTL characters. I loved Tina so much along with her pairing with Cord. RIP Andrea Evans I can’t believe this. I don’t have the words to say. I’m just shocked right now. My prayers are with Andrea Evans Family during this time. Tina Lord is one of my favorite OLTL characters. I loved Tina so much along with her pairing with Cord. RIP Andrea Evans 😢 😢 😢 #OLTL https://t.co/4VO2qnIVKU

Nick stated that Andrea confronted the challenges with grace, resilience, and a lot of love for life. Nick described her as the best wife and mother, adding that cancer could not kill her spirit and that she would remain alive in each one of them.

Andrea Evans' daughter Kylie also spoke to People, saying that her world has changed at a time when she is only 19. She also added:

"Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her. Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength. She faced each hurdle with grace and determination, cherishing every precious moment."

Matt Hanvey @MattHanvey

RIP to the iconic Andrea Evans

#BoldandBeautiful Tawny was such a hoot!🤣RIP to the iconic Andrea Evans Tawny was such a hoot!🤣RIP to the iconic Andrea Evans 💜#BoldandBeautiful https://t.co/ODZZYnyiXP

Kylie thanked her family, friends, and community for their support, along with the healthcare professionals who took care of her mother.

Andrea Evans accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress

Greg Doherty's earnings have been a result of her career as an actress (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Andrea Evans has had a huge fanbase over the years for her flawless performances in different TV shows. Her appearances on various series helped her earn a lot, and CelebrityNetWorth reported her net worth as $5 million.

Andrea started her career by working in plays and commercials and made her acting debut with the 1978 supernatural thriller film, The Fury. At the box office, the film grossed around $24 million. Evans soon made her television debut as Fay Morrison Wheeler in an episode of the miniseries The Awakening Land.

She eventually gained recognition for her appearance as Tina Lord in One Life to Live, which aired on ABC. She appeared on the show until 1990. She had to quit the same year after being stalked by an individual who entered ABC Studios and sent death threats written in blood.

Andrea Evans later returned to the show in 2008 and continued portraying Lord until 2011. She also played Patty Williams from 1983 to 1984 in another popular soap opera, The Young and the Restless. Evans eventually became popular for her appearance as Tawny Moore in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Evans portrayed Rebecca Hotchkiss in the NBC soap opera Passions from 2000 to 2008. She was featured in a few films, like Arch of Triumph, Florence Nightingale, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, and more.

Andrea Evans is survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, and daughter, Kylie Lyn Rodriguez.

Poll : 0 votes