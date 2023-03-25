How old are The Young and The Restless cast and where are they now?

This Sunday, i.e., March 26, 2023, is the celebration of 50 years of The Young and the Restless, the number one daytime drama on CBS. Created by William J. Bell and his wife, Lee, the soap opera stars their daughter Lauralee Bell in the lead role.

Commenting on the new milestone, the star of the show has said:

“We’re representing dad in such big way. I was getting ready to do an interview the other day and out of nowhere this huge, overwhelming feeling came over me. I wondered, did dad ever consider that he wouldn’t be here at one point and did it make him feel a little bit better knowing that Brad and I were all in? Did he ever have a moment where he was like, ‘it’s gonna be okay because my kids got me?'”

With both the creators passing away, it is Lauralee Bell and her brother who have taken over the legacy.

Given that the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the series will take place tomorrow, on that note, let us take a look at the lead actors who made the show memorable for the viewers.

The Young and the Restless cast: What are they doing now?

Lauralee Bell

Daughter of creator William Bell, Lauralee joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in July 1983 as model Cricket Blair. However, she later left the show after several years to star in other features like Carpool Guy, Past Sins, and Easy Rider: The Ride Back. The 54-year-old actress is also a producer and writer who has acted in her works such as Family Dinner and Just Off Rodeo.

Bell also guested on CSI: Miami, and Castle and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class-Short Format Daytime Program and another Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Her character is now known as Christine in The Young and the Restless.

Eric Braeden

Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman, the lead male villain of the show who is also the founder of Newman Enterprises. He is known for his many romantic engagements and is married to a stripper.

The 81-year-old actor has also appeared in films like Mission: Impossible, Hawaii Five-O, and Escape from the Planet of the Apes. Moreover, he is remembered as John Jacob Astor IV in the 1995 Titanic or Robin’s father in How I Met Your Mother.

Camryn Grimes

Camryn Grimes played the characters of Mariah Copeland and Cassie Newman in The Young and the Restless. The characters are twins but did not appear simultaneously. Copeland took over when Newman was killed. Grimes, who is now 33, has also appeared in the films Swordfish and Magic Mike, as well as television shows like Ghost Whisperer and The Mentalist.

Kristof St. John

Kristof St. John (Image via Twitter/ @Kay_bunnie23)

Kristof St. John used to play Neil Winters, a businessman and owner of Indigo jazz club, in the CBS drama. The actor has also starred in Happy Days, The Cosby Show, Generations, Family Matters, The Nanny, and Everybody Hates Chris. Sadly, he passed away in 2019 when he was 52.

Tracey E. Bregman

Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore, a businesswoman, in The Young and the Restless. She started out her acting career on Days of Our Lives in 1978 and went on to join The Young and the Restless in 1983.

The 59-year-old actress then took on a role in The Bold and the Beautiful in 1992. However, she later returned to The Young and the Restless where she still plays the role of Fenmore.

Peter Bergman

Peter Bergman plays Jack Abbott, the head of the Abbott family and Senator of Wisconsin, in the CBS drama. The actor is now 69 years old. He has also played Dr. Cliff Warner on All My Children and appeared in The Nanny, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The King of Queens.

The Young and the Restless has once again been renewed for another installment which will run through 2023 and 2024.

