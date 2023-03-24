What time will The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration air on CBS? Release date, cast, what to expect, and more details

CBS is gearing up to air The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, which will be broadcast on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The brand-new primetime special, which commemorates five decades of the hit American television soap opera, will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and will also be available for streaming both live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Here's the gist of The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration taken from a press release by Paramount Press Express (CBS Entertainment):

"The special dives deep into the legacy of Y&R storylines over the years, including the epic romances, biggest feuds and rivalries, iconic weddings, famous alumni and groundbreaking moments in pop culture."

Having premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973, The Young and the Restless also holds the record for being the most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama series for 35 years in a row.

The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration is a must-watch for fans of the series

Given that fans are waiting with bated breath to catch the special, CBS has teased them with a press release that gives a peek into what to expect from The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Excerpts from the aforementioned press release read:

"The special includes footage and interviews with The Young And the Restless cast members from the past 50 years, current exclusive interviews with fan-favorite cast members and never-before-seen moments from the Entertainment Tonight vault. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes studio tour, including a look at the massive wardrobe collection."

Fans can also expect the special to focus on the legacy of The Young and the Restless, on-set feuds, rivalries, and romances, as well as multiple callbacks to epic moments from the show over the years.

The series is currently on its celebratory run and will see the return of several fan favorites, including Tricia Cast as Nina Webster, Veronica Redd as Mamie Johnson, Michael Damian as Danny Romaloti, and Barbara Crampton as Leanna Love.

The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration will pay tribute to beloved cast members Kristoff St John and Jeanne Cooper

The special, apart from being a celebration, will also have special remembrances for cast members who have passed away over the years, such as Kristoff St. John and Jeanne Cooper.

Kristoff St. John

Kristoff St. John was an actor best known for playing Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1991 until his death in 2019. His role earned him the 1992 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series and 10 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series.

Jeanne Cooper

Jeanne Cooper was an actor best known for playing Katherine Chancellor on The Young & the Restless from 1973 up until her death in 2013. Her role earned her the 2008 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Cooper also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Emmys in 2004.

Fans can expect The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration to pay tribute to Terry Lester and Beau Kazer, who played Jack Abbott (from 1980 to 1989) and Brock Reynolds (from 1977 to 2013), respectively.

The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration will air on CBS on Monday, 27 March 2023, at 8 am ET/PT.

