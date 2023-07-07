Brandon Davis and Ashley Benson net worth: Fortunes explored in wake of engagement news

Ashley Benson recently got engaged to Brandon Davis on July 6, 2023. The actress is known for her appearances in films and TV projects like Days of Our Lives and 13 Going on 30. Reportedly, her net worth is $6 million. Brandon, on the other hand, is the grandson of late billionaire Marvin Davis and his net worth is $55 million.

Benson revealed the news of her engagement on Instagram, where she shared a story reposting a picture of Davis where she was flaunting her ring on the camera. Davis wrote on top of the picture:

"Love of my life @ashleybenson."

Benson reposted the picture on his Instagram and captioned:

"My best frienddddd I love you."

Ashley Benson's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/ @ashleybenson)

This was followed by another picture that had a screenshot of a video call where Benson was speaking to her friend and showing her ring to the camera. There were a few words written on top of the screenshot which mentioned:

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!"

Meanwhile, Davis has not yet shared anything related to the engagement on his social media page.

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have earned a lot from their respective careers

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have accumulated a lot of wealth from their career (Image via Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Over the years, Ashley Benson has pursued a successful career with her appearances in various films and TV shows. This has contributed to her earnings, and CelebrityNetWorth reports her net worth as $6 million.

She started her career by appearing in print ads and made her television debut with the CBS crime drama series, The District. She appeared in a few more TV shows until she gained recognition for her performance as Abigail Deveraux in the longest-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives, which had a run from 2004 to 2007.

She has also portrayed Hanna Marin in 160 episodes of the mystery teen drama Pretty Little Liars. The actress has been featured in various other TV shows like 7th Heaven, CSI: Miami, Supernatural, Punk'd, How I Met Your Mother, Family Guy, and more. Ashley Benson started her film career with 13 Going on 30, after which she has played important roles in films like Ratter, Her Smell, Private Property, and more.

Meanwhile, late billionaire Marvin Davis is the grandfather of Brandon Davis, who is mostly known as a womanizer and loves to party. Marvin was the owner of companies like 20th Century Fox, Pebble Beach Corporation, Beverly Hills Hotel, and more.

His uncle John Davis is a film producer. Marvin previously dated Mischa Barton, but they separated within a year. However, the latter's representative soon confirmed that she and Marvin have remained as best friends.

Marvin is mostly known for his involvement in a 10 years old dispute where he threw ice cubes to the dance floor at the opening of Museo Jumex in Mexico. There were some problems with the security, but after the incident, he was seen with various other actresses.

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were spotted together in February 2023

Ashley Benson was spotted with Brandon Davis back in February 2023. However, a source for People revealed that they have been good friends and are just enjoying some time together.

The duo were joined by Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody, and all of them watched a basketball game together. This was followed by a birthday party of a mutual friend.

Ashley was previously in the spotlight for her on-and-off relationship with G-Eazy. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she said that she prefers to keep her relationships away from the limelight and expressed her dissatisfaction that people discuss it every time. She further stated:

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do? I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.'"

Ashley Benson will next appear as Cara in a series titled Wilderness, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. She will also appear in two films, Mob Land and Good Side of a Bad Man.

