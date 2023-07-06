Tatum O'Neal net worth: Oscar winner's fortune explored as she reveals stroke and health struggles

Tatum O'Neal, whose net worth is $1.5 million, has spoken out on her health issues in an interview with People. She revealed that she suffered from a drug overdose and stroke, leaving her in a coma for around six weeks in 2020. She was found inside her apartment by her friend.

Tatum's son, Kevin McEnroe, said that his mother also had a cardiac arrest along with seizures, and they believed that she might not survive. She has been battling with her addiction problems and has enrolled herself in rehabilitation centers so that she can regain her strength.

Tatum O'Neal @Tatum_Oneal Thank you for letting me tell my story @people new issue hits newsstands nationwide Friday Thank you for letting me tell my story @people new issue hits newsstands nationwide Friday https://t.co/TP5zyoePrv

Kevin, alongside Tatum's other two children, Sean and Emily, disclosed more details on the overdose and how they have been helping her mother recover. Her overdose was a result of the usage of prescription medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a few of them were also prescribed for her back pain, neck pain, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Tatum O'Neal's earnings are a result of her successful career in the entertainment industry

Tatum O'Neal has appeared in various films and TV shows over the years, helping her accumulate a lot of wealth. CelebrityNetWorth reports the 59-year-old's net worth as $1.5 million.

Although she started her acting career with the 1973 comedy-drama film Paper Moon, she gained recognition for her performance as Amanda Wurlitzer in the 1976 sports comedy film The Bad News Bears. She was paid $350,000 along with 9% of net profits, which made her the highest-paid star in Hollywood. O'Neal made her television debut in an episode of the anthology series Faerie Tale Theatre.

She appeared in a few TV shows until she became famous for her appearance as Maggie in the FX comedy-drama series, Rescue Me. A recurring character in the beginning, Maggie's character was later changed to the main role in Season 4.

Tatum O'Neal also portrayed Blythe Hunter in 51 episodes of Wicked Wicked Games. She has appeared in TV shows like Hell's Kitchen, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Criminal Minds. She has also been featured in various films, including Basquiat, My Brother, Last Will, and others.

Tatum O'Neal was diagnosed with aphasia and was having problems communicating

Tatum O'Neal was having issues in communicating with others (Image via Brandon Williams/Getty Images)

Kevin said that Tatum O'Neal had already gone through a lot in the last few years and had become isolated.

"With the addition of morphine and heavier pharmaceuticals, it was getting scary. Covid, chronic pain, all these things led to a place of isolation," he added.

The actress eventually contracted aphasia, and apart from being in a coma, there was some damage to her right frontal cortex. Kevin mentioned that it was "touch and go" a few times and added:

"I had to call my brother and sister and say she was thought to be blind, deaf, and potentially might never speak again."

Kevin stated that Tatum had a problem communicating with others after coming out of a coma, and she was not aware of where she was. At the time, the pandemic's restrictions were being increased, and the family was only able to communicate with Tatum through phone and video calls.

She was undergoing medical help and continuous therapy that helped her get her memory back. According to Kevin, the reasons for which his mother took drugs are still present.

Tatum is already on her way to recovery with the help of her physician, and she is trying to get sober.

"She has embraced this attempt at recovery. She was always a very loving mom but when isolated, I think it was hard to find any love for herself," Kevin further stated.

Kevin also had his own addiction problems and has been sober for some time. Kevin said that he is proud of his mother for trying to be sober and mentioned:

"She is learning to be with herself and find some love for herself. It's been hard but it's been beautiful and it's a miracle to behold."

He added that he tells his mother to try every day, and they are lucky to have gotten the chance.

