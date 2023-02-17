Rami Malek to star in James Hawes' new thriller Amateur

Rami Malek is all set to star in James Hawes' next major project, Amateur, which will see the Bohemian Rhapsody star turn into a CIA cryptographer on a quest for vengeance. After Apple TV's Slow Horses' baffling success, James Hawes recently picked up this project produced by 20th Century Fox.

According to reports, Amateur is still in the early stages of production, and Gary Spinelli is writing the script's draft. It is very unlikely that this film will premiere any time in 2023, but a 2024 release seems quite a simple prospect. Malek is best known for his role in Mr. Robot and his acclaimed portrayal of Rock Legend Freddie Mercury in Brian Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody.

There isn't much detail available about Amateur yet, but the production has released a rough plot.

Amateur plot: A Vengeful CIA agent's quest

🎬 @malekfilm



Pierre Mouton Rami Malek in Vanity Fair for CartierPierre Mouton Rami Malek in Vanity Fair for Cartier📷 Pierre Mouton https://t.co/j70StrWkrK

Upon first impression, the storyline for the film Amateur appears to be a familiar concept that has been frequently explored in action and thriller movies. The James Hawes film will reportedly follow a CIA cryptographer who goes after the culprits who killed his wife after realizing that his bosses would not help his case.

Per Deadline, the plot of the film reads:

"The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself."

It will still be some time before the project's official synopsis or trailer is revealed. Still, it is undoubtedly exciting with such intriguing names already attached to the project.

This news about Rami Malek's inclusion in the project came shortly after the actor wrapped up production for Christopher Nolan's thriller Oppenheimer, one of the most-awaited films in the coming months.

Rami Malek is one of the most acclaimed actors of this generation, recognized for his hard work and ability to mold completely into characters. First showcasing his capabilities in Mr. Robot, widely considered one of the best TV shows of its time, Malek continued to rise significantly in Hollywood. His role in Bohemian Rhapsody, which also earned him Best Actor at the Oscars, has been the highlight of his career.

Hawes also has an extensive CV that spans various genres and themes. Besides his exceptional work on Slow Horses, Hawes has previously worked on Black Mirror, Raised By Wolves, Penny Dreadful, and Doctor Who, among many others.

More details about Amateur will surface soon.

Poll : 0 votes