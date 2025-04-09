Who is Olivia Falconeri on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Olivia Falconeri is a long-running character on General Hospital. The role was originated by Lisa LoCicero, who debuted on the soap in September 2008. Initially, the actress was signed on a recurring basis but was later put on contract the following year. In 2015, LoCicero's character returned to recurring status.

Ad

LoCicero originally auditioned for a different role before being cast as Olivia. Since then, she has embraced her iconic character, making her one of the most memorable fixtures in Port Charles. Her portrayal of Olivia on GH landed her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

General Hospital: A closer look into Olivia Falconeri

Lisa LoCicero's character, Olivia Falconeri, grew up in a big Italian family in Bensonhurst. Growing up, she has a close relationship with her cousin, Connie, aka Kate Howard (Megan Ward). However, the two became distant after Connie changed her name and abandoned her family.

Ad

Trending

As a teenager, Olivia had a brief romance with Sonny Corinthos, which resulted in the birth of their son, Dante Falconeri. Olivia kept Dante's identity from Sonny because of his involvement with the mob. She led everyone to believe that Dante's father could be one of the many men in her life.

Ad

Later, Olivia was invited to be Connie's maid of honor at her wedding to Sonny. However, she was not happy that her cousin ignored her family and went by the name Kate Howard. The cousins engaged in an argument when Kate refused to wear a Falconeri heirloom.

During the ceremony, Kate was shot at the altar, leaving Olivia horrified. Later, Kate accused Olivia of being jealous of her because she'd won Sonny's heart. She also threatened to tell him about their secret son on General Hospital.

Ad

Ad

Years later, Olivia married Ned Quartermaine and became the First Lady of Port Charles when he was elected mayor. However, their marriage hit a rough patch when Ned, believing Olivia had cheated on him with Robert Scorpio, had a one-night stand with Alexis.

Eventually, the couple reconciled, but an accident put them, once again, to the test. Ned nearly drowned at the Metro Court pool after falling and hitting his head. He woke up thinking he was Eddie Maine. Despite his memory loss, Ned and Olivia found common ground. Months later, Olivia saved Eddie from drowning, and his memory as Ned returned.

Ad

More about General Hospital star Lisa LoCicero

Lisa LoCicero was born on April 18, 1970, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She's married to Michael Patrick Jann, to whom she had a son, Lukas, and a daughter, Verity Marion.

Ad

In 1995, LoCicero landed her first role as Jocelyn Roberts Brown on Loving. She also appeared on the show's spinoff, The City. The actress had small movie roles as well, including The Family Man, Rush Hour 2, and Organ Trail. LoCicero also did voice acting for the Star Trek video games.

Her performance as Olivia Falconeri on General Hospital landed her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More