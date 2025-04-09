What happened to Jackie Templeton on General Hospital? Explained

Jackie Templeton has been a fascinating figure in General Hospital history, with her multi-decade arc of storytelling, being interpreted twice by legendary actresses, and significant links to several of the soap's most powerful families.

A determined investigative reporter when she first arrived on General Hospital in the early 1980s, Jackie had no qualms about getting to the bottom of things and wasn't afraid of hurting the feelings of influential people in Port Charles.

Her initial stint was defined by drama on a high level of stakes, personal tragedy, and romantic drama. The character later reappeared after a long hiatus in 2020 and found herself caught up in a fresh circle of family secrets and professional issues.

Her return restored old dynamics into the spotlight and had her connect with a new fan base, especially as it related to the Chase family. Whether sleuthing led to a big story or negotiating complicated secrets in her backstory, Jackie remained a character who left her mark where she fell.

Let's go behind the scenes on the entire journey of Jackie Templeton's ride at General Hospital, as well as the actresses who brought her to the screen during two drastically different eras.

Jackie Templeton was introduced in 1982 on General Hospital

Jackie Templeton first surfaced in Port Charles in 1982, searching for her abducted sister, Laura Templeton. Her search coincided with Laura Spencer's kidnapping by Stavros Cassadine, and Jackie had to work alongside prime suspects like Luke Spencer and Robert Scorpio.

Jackie grew close to Robert, and they ended up as a couple, although their romance ultimately came to nothing when Robert wed Holly Sutton. While living in Port Charles early in her life, Jackie was also keeping busy solving crimes, such as Susan Moore's murder.

Her journalism job regularly put her in harm's way, and she was known to be hard-nosed and tenacious. In 1983, she came back to town with Henrik Brenich, a spy whose arrest and deportation made Jackie an adversary of Robert.

Betrayer, Jackie fought with Robert and Holly before finally departing Port Charles in early 1984. Jackie was mentioned once again in 2019 when she claimed to have met Shiloh while participating in charity activities in Central America.

She was brought back again in October of 2020 as a veteran reporter who had been hired by Lulu Spencer to investigate Cyrus Renault for The Invader. Jackie's return ushered sweeping changes in her life; she married Gregory Chase and was the mother of Detective Harrison Chase.

Adding to the complications, it was revealed that she had had a romantic relationship with Hamilton Finn, Gregory's other son, and had overnighted with Finn before marrying Gregory.

Feuds erupted when Jackie's past was revealed. The paternity test had been falsified, creating the temporary hope that Gregory was not Chase's biological father.

In the end, it was discovered, the cat was out of the bag, that Gregory was indeed Chase's father, and that the reality was what preserved Chase's life when he was poisoned.

In the meantime, Jackie and Gregory's marriage continued to deteriorate. The two were apart by the summer of 2021, and in May 2022, Alexis Davis called Jackie Gregory's ex-wife.

Jackie was last mentioned in May 2024, when Chase told Brook Lynn that his mother did not attend their wedding because she was engaged in a professional matter.

The actresses behind Jackie Templeton on General Hospital

The character of Jackie Templeton was initially portrayed by Demi Moore between 1982 and 1984. Moore was a relatively new star at the time, and the character of Jackie was one of her earliest significant starring roles.

Moore was among over 1,000 actresses who auditioned for the role and added depth and presence to the screen, making Jackie a focal point for General Hospital's most dramatic storylines in no time.

In 2020, Kim Delaney took over the role, returning Jackie to the canvas for the first time in 36 years. Delaney, perhaps most famous for her stint on All My Children and NYPD Blue, brought an experienced, thoughtful performance of Jackie to the air.

She focused more on the complicated family life of Jackie and her continued life as a reporter. Delaney's portrayal of Jackie was still strong and resilient, yet now burdened with previous choices and delicate relationships, especially with Gregory and Finn.

The actresses who portrayed the role successfully obtained their imprint on the character's personality, with Moore laying the foundation and Delaney investing more emotional worth in the role on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

