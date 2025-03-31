General Hospital fame Kim Delaney arrested for alleged assault in domestic dispute

General Hospital star Kim Delaney was arrested on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at her home in Los Angeles, after an alleged domestic dispute involving her partner James Morgan. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed she was taken into custody at 10:15 am and booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Ad

The charge listed in official records stated that the assault was likely to cause great bodily injury. James Morgan was also arrested at the scene and booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

TMZ was the first to report that the incident began as an argument between the couple but later turned physical. Paramedics arrived at the home to evaluate potential injuries before both Delaney and Morgan were transported by authorities.

Ad

Trending

By Sunday evening, Delaney remained behind bars while Morgan posted bail and was released. Delaney’s bail was set at $20k. Both are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1, at the LAX Courthouse.

The arrest came five months after Kim Delaney and Morgan publicly celebrated their second wedding anniversary. In October 2024, both shared affectionate messages and photos on social media to mark the milestone. This incident marks Delaney’s second significant legal issue.

Ad

In 2002, she was pulled over in Malibu and refused a breathalyzer test. She was later arrested for drunk driving and entered a no-contest plea. That led to probation and a mandatory driving course.

In the years that followed, Kim Delaney reportedly entered rehab and was involved in a custody dispute over her son Jack. She later lost custody during a period marked by struggles with alcohol. Her son had claimed she forced him into a car while she was intoxicated.

Ad

Most recently, Kim Delaney returned to daytime television as Jackie Templeton on General Hospital. She played the role from late 2020 to mid-2021. Her most well-known work remains her Emmy-winning role as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, which she played from 1995 until 2003.

Everything you need to know about Kim Delaney's role in General Hospital?

Kim Delaney & Dorothy Lyman (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Kim Delaney joined General Hospital in October 2020 as Jackie Templeton, a character previously played by Demi Moore in the early 1980s. Jackie was reintroduced as an experienced investigative journalist with strong ties to Port Charles.

Ad

Her return kicked off when Lulu Spencer contacted her to dig into Cyrus Renault’s criminal activities for The Invader, which immediately pulled Jackie into ongoing local chaos.

Her arrival also stirred tension with Robert Scorpio, her former flame, and the awkward reunion led to a punch—literally. Jackie hit Robert in the stomach during their first encounter at the Metro Court.

Soon after her return, General Hospital confirmed Jackie had married Gregory Chase, making her the mother of Harrison Chase and the stepmother to Hamilton Finn. But the family tree got complicated fast.

Ad

The show revealed Jackie and Finn had slept together the night before her wedding to Gregory, raising questions about Chase’s true paternity. For a while, everyone believed Finn might actually be Chase’s biological father, which shook the entire family.

That confusion lasted until the storyline revealed Chase was indeed Gregory’s son after tampered DNA tests were exposed.

Jackie’s presence wasn’t just about family drama. She had a professional side too. In January 2021, she interviewed Sasha Gilmore for GMA3 after Sasha’s past drug use became public while modeling for Deception Cosmetics.

Ad

That televised interview became part of the show's effort to address image rehab and damage control within the fictional fashion brand.

Jackie also played a major part in Chase’s poisoning in mid-2021. She supported both her son and estranged husband while the family scrambled to find a cure.

Her scenes with Gregory highlighted the emotional weight of their complicated history. Though the couple had been separated, they worked together for Chase’s recovery. After the truth about Chase’s paternity came out, Jackie quietly exited Port Charles. Her last appearance was in June 2021.

Ad

Later episodes confirmed she and Gregory had officially split. When Chase married Brook Lynn in 2024, it was casually mentioned that Jackie couldn’t attend the wedding because she was away on an assignment.

Her absence marked the character’s shift back into off-screen territory, consistent with her portrayal as a globe-trotting journalist.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback