Beyond the Gates weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025): Naomi sues Bill, Kat traps Eva, and Ted loses control

The week of March 24 to 28, 2025, on Beyond the Gates was packed with fallout, exposure, and some messy emotional unraveling. Naomi officially filed the lawsuit against her father Bill, shocking him when she served him the papers in person. Chelsea finally told Dani she wanted to quit modeling, only to face pushback after Dani had just locked down a major deal.

Ad

Smitty caught Martin in a lie about his presidential ambitions and called him out for hiding major life decisions. Kat sets up a fake email from Nicole to bait Eva into a trap, not knowing Eva is her half-sister.

Meanwhile, Ted confronted Dana—now going by “Sherry”—for getting too close to Kat and warned her again to disappear.

Vanessa started noticing something was off about Doug and Joey’s connection, and Tyrell opened up to Samantha about being bullied. Every storyline moved forward, and every character felt the impact.

Ad

Trending

Beyond the Gates weekly recap (March 24 to 28, 2025)

Ad

Beyond the Gates March 24, 2025 recap

Naomi wrestled with whether to file a harassment complaint against her father, Bill, after learning his employee, Mike Davis, made women uncomfortable. She discussed it with Jacob and then turned to Anita, who reminded her that Dupree women don’t fold under pressure.

Meanwhile, Eva flirted with Tomas at Garland Memorial Hospital after faking a knee injury to grab his attention. She questioned him about his casual relationship with Kat, just as the latter called to make plans.

Ad

Chelsea told Kat she wanted to leave modeling and focus on launching a fashion brand. Kat promised to help break the news to Dani.

Beyond the Gates March 25, 2025 recap

Naomi served Bill with legal papers in a direct face-to-face moment at his office. Bill, unaware of her intent, tried to mend their relationship, only to realize she was suing him.

The moment left him stunned. Chelsea spoke with Anita about wanting to become a designer and finally told Dani, who had just secured a three-year modeling deal for her.

Ad

Dani didn’t take the news well. Meanwhile, Martin shared his presidential plans with Anita and Vernon, who warned him the family couldn’t survive the scrutiny. Smitty overheard the conversation and later confronted Martin, accusing him of keeping secrets and lying again.

Beyond the Gates March 26, 2025 recap

Chelsea officially opened up to Dani about quitting modeling to focus on her fashion brand with Kat. Though Dani acted supportive, she later felt that everything she had built was falling apart. Elsewhere, Naomi confirmed she would represent the women accusing Bill and got Anita’s blessing.

Ad

Naomi and Hayley clashed in a heated confrontation, with Naomi directly accusing her of sleeping her way to a promotion. Hayley denied it and threatened to countersue.

At the same time, Kat and Tomas got closer. Tomas shared inside info about the Hamilton family, and Kat admitted she wasn’t in love yet but wanted to keep trying.

Beyond the Gates March 27, 2025 recap

Ad

Nicole visited Dani to help her cope with Chelsea’s decision. She encouraged Dani to prioritize herself instead of obsessing over Bill and Hayley’s relationship. Naomi and Hayley’s argument escalated, ending with Hayley threatening legal retaliation. Naomi made it clear she felt more betrayed by Hayley than by her father.

Meanwhile, Smitty confronted Martin after overhearing his plans to run for president and learning he turned down Smitty’s job offer without telling him.

Ad

They returned home to find their son Tyrell had a black eye. Tyrell stayed quiet around his parents, but it was clear something serious had happened at school.

Beyond the Gates March 28, 2025 recap

Ted saw Dana—posing as Sherry—talking to Kat in a bar and lost it. He cornered her in an alley and told her again to keep quiet about their past. Kat, still unaware Eva is her half-sister, set up a trap by emailing Eva from Nicole’s account and planted a camera and her purse to catch her snooping.

Ad

Eva, feeling invisible next to Kat’s privilege, fell for the bait. Vanessa started piecing together something odd between Doug and Joey. Tyrell confided in Samantha about being bullied but didn’t tell Martin or Smitty.

Smitty and Martin remained strained after another tense night.

Watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback