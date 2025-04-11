Why are there rumors about Rory Gibson being recast as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital? Explained

The ABC soap opera General Hospital premiered on April 1, 1963, and is one of the longest-running shows in the history of American television. Ideated by Frank and Doris Hursley, the soap is set in Port Charles and revolves around the lives of the people who work at the hospital.

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Michael Corinthos was the son of A.J. Quartermaine and Carly. He was later adopted by mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Dylan Cash portrayed the role of Michael from 2002 to 2008. Chad Duell took over the role in 2010.

The spoilers of General Hospital reveal that the showrunners of the ABC soap opera have decided to recast Michael Corinthos. Since then, viewers speculated that The Young and the Restless alum Rory Gibson would take over the role of Michael Corinthos on General Hospital.

Ad

Trending

In a now-deleted post on X, Robert Adamson, the actor who briefly played Michael on GH, wrote about how he didn't get a chance to read for the part of recast Michael Corinthos.

Adamson's post suggested that the showrunners are searching for someone who can take over the role of Michael Corinthos. Although Adamson is off the table as a permanent replacement, other actors could take over the role in General Hospital.

Ad

Fans took to social media to speculate that Rory Gibson could end up portraying the role of Michael Corinthos. However, there has been no official confirmation about who might be the official Michael recast. Gibson could be a possible Michael recast option.

Another reason that led to this recast prediction was the fact that Rory Gibson has some followers related to General Hospital. These include Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Corinthos) and Holly Gagnier (ex-Jennifer Smith and acting coach to multiple GH stars).

Ad

It would be difficult to comment on Gibson's new role until the show offers confirmation, but fans eagerly await updates about any major casting news. The daytime drama's spoilers suggest that some developments about Michael's role are brewing when he returns from the German clinic down the road.

General Hospital: A glance at Michael Corinthos' character

Ad

As per the plot dynamics of General Hospital, Michael Corinthos was brought up with close connections to the important families in Port Charles. Being a part of the Quartermaine and Corinthos families, Michael survived several kidnappings and assassination attempts due to Sonny's dangerous lifestyle. He was shot in 2008 during a hit intended for Sonny that led to a year-long coma and behavioral issues.

Ad

As the show progressed, Michael's narrative was impacted by his turbulent romantic entanglements with Kiki Jerome and Nelle Benson. Despite being torn between the corporate world of the Quartermaines and the mob legacy of Sonny Corinthos, Michael often acted as a moral figure who always tried to do the right thing.

When everyone assumed that Sonny was dead, Michael stepped up for the Corinthos family. One of the major aspects of Michael's character was when he discovered that Wiley, whom he raised with Nelle, was actually his biological son. He later married Willow Tait to strengthen his custody claim, which turned into a solid relationship.

Ad

More about Rory Gibson as rumors spark about the actor joining General Hospital

Ad

Rory Gibson was born on November 22, 1995, in Long Beach, California. Gibson has been recognized by daytime fans for portraying the role of Noah Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Beyond playing Noah on Y&R, Gibson has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to his acting portfolio. His fans catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as A Night to Regret, How Jessica Died, Twisted Twin, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and Severed Road.

Ad

Besides awaiting his future roles, fans are eager to find out whether Rory Gibson joins the cast of GH as Michael Corinthos.

Also Read: "Dante deserves better" - General Hospital fans stand against his rekindling romance with Lulu

New episodes of the show are available on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More