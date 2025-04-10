The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 11 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more 

The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless are bound for a dynamite streak as the fallout of Alan and Martin Laurent's nefarious plan hits an all-time high.

Sharon and Phyllis make big moves to bring justice, while Traci confronts Alan—possibly Martin—about his lies. Victor tries to sabotage Kyle and Claire’s relationship, using Audra and a tempting job offer to help.

Summer admits she still has feelings for Kyle, stirring up emotional drama. Audra faces a tough decision between Nate and her career at Newman Enterprises. Meanwhile, Ashley returns from Paris and becomes key to uncovering Alan’s mysterious past.

At the same time, Chance keeps getting closer to reality, and Billy keeps convincing with an underlying motive towards Dumas. Amidst all the ordeal, Victor also has an anniversary surprise planned for Nikki on The Young and the Restless.

Traci demands the truth as Alan's facade crumbles on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott's accusations will reach a boiling point when she finally demands to know who Alan Laurent is. The week will start with Traci confronting Alan in the GCAC, accusing him of altering and scaring her.

The arrival of Jack and Ashley will add to the tension, especially when Jack shares his belief that Martin plunged to his death in Paris, not Alan. Ashley will begin bridging the dots of what she has neglected, especially in light of her recent disturbing interactions with Alan.

Despite Traci being traumatized, she will hold firm in gaining the truth. Her resolve to find answers will put her in peril, as Martin's reactions continue to grow unstable. Whether she gets a confession, at the cost of getting herself injured in the process, is yet to be seen.

Chance closes in, and Sharon and Phyllis decide to act on The Young and the Restless

Detective Chance Chancellor will keep on connecting the dots as he tracks down a lead that leads back to the kidnapping from a Paris clinic. He'll backtrack tracking devices and financial data back to the Genoa City farmhouse that was used for surveillance of the psych hospital.

The forensic trail will cause Chance to ask Alan for his fingerprints and make a formal request that he come into the police station to answer some questions. Sharon and Phyllis will be proactive rather than reactive, spurred on by their shared trauma and lingering fear.

The two women will take things into their own hands, forming a fearless partnership to bring down the man they believe is Martin Laurent. As Chance tries to build a legal case, Sharon and Phyllis may come up with their scheme to help Traci and catch up with the fake one.

Victor targets Kyle, and Audra has to make a critical choice on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman won't be interested in losing when he goes out to destroy Kyle Abbott's love life and romance. He will plan to manipulate Audra Charles with an enticing offer to head a division at Newman Enterprises.

She must break Claire and Kyle. During the week of April 14, Audra will have to decide whether taking the promotion is worth it for her. Accepting it would ruin her relationship with Nate Hastings, whom she already knows suspects her of the things that she has done.

Claire will also be faced with a bad situation, struggling between loving Kyle and being dedicated to her grandfather. With Victor planting seeds of doubt in her mind, Claire might begin doubting Kyle's motives, particularly after witnessing clandestine meetings between Kyle and Jack.

Billy develops his strategy and Nikki has a surprise waiting on The Young and the Restless

While the rest of Genoa City is enthralled by Martin Laurent's drama, Billy Abbott will just keep on keeping on in the background with his hidden agenda with mysterious Dumas.

Ignoring caution from Jill and others, Billy plans to regain Chancellor Industries and sees Dumas as the instrument to accomplish it. Dumas's true identity and purpose are still not clear, but Billy seems to be willing to roll the dice.

Meanwhile, Victor shifts focus from scheming to Nikki as they approach the 41st anniversary of their 1984 wedding. He’s planning a surprise, though it’s unclear if it’s a genuine gesture of love or a hidden power move.

At the same time, Diane Jenkins shows off the restored Abbott mansion, hoping to lift the spirits of a tense and suspicious family.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

