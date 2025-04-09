"It's ruining that gorgeous blouse"— The Young and the Restless fans call out another Sharon fashion flop

In the April 8 episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis arrived at Sharon's place to discuss the latter's trip to London. Phyllis wondered whether it was safe for Sharon and Nick to visit London, worrying that it could be dangerous due to London's close proximity to Paris.

Sharon recognized the potential risk and suggested postponing the trip, wanting to wait until the case was resolved before going on a proper family vacation. When Chance revealed that Alan had leased a house near the clinic where they had been held hostage, Sharon feared it might be a setup.

After observing Sharon's fashion choice in the April 8, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the character's style. While some viewers criticized Sharon's fashion sense, many fans defended her, stating she looked beautiful.

Under a Facebook post by Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers on April 9, a user named Penny Cline Farrar said:—

A fan calling out Sharon's fashion sense (Image via Facebook)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, expressing similar feelings about Sharon's fashion choices. When one netizen pointed out Sharon's slacks had to go because she looked terrible in them, another viewer concurred, stating she felt the same way after seeing Sharon in that outfit.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

However, some viewers supported Sharon and took her side by mentioning that she looked beautiful in her new dress. One fan commented that Sharon looked fantastic in her latest outfit, while another viewer mentioned that she liked the pants Sharon wore on the show.

Fans voice their opinions about Sharon's new outfit (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 8, 2025. This episode featured Alan realizing that Traci suspected his true identity while Ashley decided to kill Martin. Traci hoped she was mistaken about Alan's identity because she feared losing the love of her life.

Meanwhile, Jack confronted Ashley at the jazz lounge. He expressed his suspicions and asked her if she had seen Alan in Paris. Ashley was rattled when Jack revealed that Martin might have survived. Later, Jack informed her about the recent ordeal involving Sharon and Phyllis.

Jack told Ashley that Sharon and Phyllis were held hostage in a clinic, and Alan's phone displayed alerts related to the situation. He mentioned that the recent developments raised suspicions about Alan's identity and motives. After discovering the truth about Alan, Ashley vowed to kill Martin if he attempted to harm Traci.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis was determined to catch the real culprit. While discussing their kidnapping with Sharon, she recalled how cruel and weird the entire ordeal had been.

Later, Nick looked up Alan as part of his investigation, gathering any information he could find about Martin. In the meantime, Chance arrived at the scene. While discussing the updates in his investigation, he revealed that Alan had rented a house near the abandoned clinic where they had been held hostage.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Summer opened up to Chance about her jealousy toward Claire. She expressed that she felt hurt after seeing Claire with Kyle. She questioned Chance about Abby, asking if he felt the same. Chance responded and told Summer that he was not jealous of Devon.

Summer and Chance talked about their future. Summer revealed that she wanted to take some time apart, while Chance expressed his desire for clarity. As she failed to move on, it became evident that Summer was still stuck with Kyle. However, they could not continue their conversation because Summer left the scene when Chance received a call regarding his recent case.

With secrets coming to light and dramatic events unfolding in Genoa City, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

