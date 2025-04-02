The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis confronts Sally, Lily takes charge, and Jack senses trouble ahead

The Young and the Restless Wednesday, April 2 spoilers reveal tensions further intensify as central characters in Genoa City have to make hard decisions and prove their growing suspicions. Phyllis will confront Sally about their shared fears over Billy's business alliance with Aristotle Dumas.

At the same time, Lily will not be satisfied to sit back and will interrogate Damian due to his mysterious association with the elusive millionaire. Somewhere else, Jack will worry that Billy is losing focus and will seek to put his brother on the right track before it is too late.

With Dumas's name suddenly on everyone's lips, the conspiracy of secrets and suspicion is rapidly unfolding, and some characters are determined to get to the bottom of it all before it's too late. Expect massive confrontations, shifting allegiances, and characters forced to choose whom they can trust.

Disclaimer: This is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Phyllis encourages Sally to stand up on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis will go to Sally at Crimson Lights and ask to have a word in private with her. Even with their strained relationship, Phyllis will try to be respectful when she reveals her concerns over Billy's growing alignment with Dumas.

Sally will wonder whether Phyllis is manipulating things, possibly even attempting to reclaim Billy on a personal level as well as professionally. Whereas Phyllis will clarify that she is trying to protect Billy, Sally will be uncertain. Chloe will be seen instructing Sally to watch her back and even suggesting going back to her old scheming ways to get rid of Phyllis.

But Sally will not resort to playing dirty. She will reassure Phyllis that she believes in Billy's decision-making capabilities. However, Phyllis is not going to let it go that easily.

She will pressure Sally into taking Billy down a less risky path, finding Dumas too enigmatic for her taste and potentially leading him astray on The Young and the Restless.

Jack confronts Billy regarding Dumas on The Young and the Restless

At the same time, Jack will dine with Diane at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Diane will note that Jack seems distracted and will question him about his concerns. Though Jack won't reveal all on his mind, he'll discuss Abbott Communications later with Billy.

Jack will emphasize that his financial stake hinges on Billy's full commitment to their joint venture and not some grudge against the Newmans. Billy will reveal that Dumas has contacted him with an attractive offer. He'll say the businessman seems genuinely eager to assist but that Jack will not be convinced.

He'll warn Billy to stay concentrated and not to fall prey to temptation. Though Billy will reassure Jack and downplay any danger, Jack will agree to the funding terms with obvious reservations about the future on The Young and the Restless.

Lily cornered Damian and demanded the truth on The Young and the Restless

Lily elsewhere becomes entangled in the Dumas intrigue. Lily, having eavesdropped on Nate, Holden, and Damian discussing in the jazz club, will confront them and stop their conversation.

She will be taken aback that Nate has divulged information about Victor's supposed participation and will force Damian to reveal the truth regarding his interaction with Dumas.

Damian will reveal the gossip lies and that he had only invited Dumas to investigate Winters after the offer. But Lily will not trust him. She will insist on complete openness and ask Damian to reveal what exactly he is doing in Genoa City.

Damian will not reveal personal details, which will make Lily increasingly suspicious. Holden proposes questioning Lily to discover where she's receiving her information, but Lily will dig in.

She'll inform that Victor wouldn't be engaged in circulating false information and ask Damian why Dumas's true agenda is unknown. Despite how much effort Damian makes in convincing everyone that he's not evil, Lily won't relent. She will push him to prove it by being truthful about his connection with Dumas.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

