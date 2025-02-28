Who is Lily’s father on The Young and the Restless? Explained

In The Young and the Restless, some characters have experienced many emotional twists and turns. The soap revolves around the drama of people living in Genoa City. One such character, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), lives a life deeply shaped by her story that involves her father.

Lily's life is shaped by not only one but two father figures, Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore). For years, Lily believed that Neil was her biological father, only to discover that her true father was Malcolm, Neil's younger brother.

This revelation shocked fans and sent waves through the Winters family. This moment also became one of the most memorable storylines in The Young and the Restless. Lily's paternity drama showed the signature mixture of the show's heart-breaking drama and complex family relationships.

Story behind Lily's father on The Young and the Restless.

The Winters Brothers (Image via Instagram/@shemarfmoore)

Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John on The Young and the Restless, was introduced on the soap in 1991. Neil was a successful businessman and a committed family man. His relationship with Drucilla was one of the most beautiful storylines, making them fan-favorite. The couple tied the knot in 1993, but due to some misunderstandings, they got divorced in 1998. However, the couple remarried in 2003, making their love story one for the generations.

Malcolm Winters, the charming younger brother of Neil Winters, is played by Shemar Moore. The actor was introduced in 1994, the same year Drucilla gave birth to her daughter, Lily. The story behind Lily's real father on The Young and the Restless shocked fans when the truth about Lily's real biological father came out.

One night, Drucilla is highly sedated on medications, and in an unfortunate event, Malcolm finds her intoxicated on cold medicine. She wasn't aware that the person with her was Malcolm and not Neil, her husband. The sexual encounter between the two resulted in Drucilla's pregnancy.

Unsure about the father of her unborn child, Drucilla chose to save her marriage and gave birth to Lily Amanda Winters. Neil believed he was the child's father and embraced fatherhood with open arms. He was a dedicated father, being there for Lily every step of the way. His love and support for Lily, even after the couple separated, made him a beloved character on the soap.

Neil's presence in Lily's teenage years was crucial, as he guided and understood her through tough times in her rebellious phase. The truth about Lily's real father was safely kept undercover for over two decades, but eventually, it came out in 2006.

Christel Khalil, who plays Lily Winters (Image via Instagram/@christeladnana)

The truth about Lily's biological father came out in 2006 in a dramatic event that shocked the Winter family and fans of The Young and the Restless. However, this shocking revelation didn't hinder Neil and Lily's relationship; instead, it grew even stronger with time. On the other hand, Malcolm tries to build a relationship with his daughter, Lily. This past complication led to difficult dynamics within the Winters family, especially the two brothers.

The Young and the Restless first aired in 1973. The show's dynamic storyline and plot twists keep fans hooked. The show has been on air for over five decades and recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary on the CBS network.

Fans of the soap can catch the episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

