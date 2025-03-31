The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack seeks Victoria’s help as they guide Kyle and Claire

The Young and the Restless Monday, March 31 spoilers reveal Jack Abbott and Victoria Newman playing active roles advocating for the relationship between their children.

As Kyle and Claire get closer, tensions will rise, especially as Victor Newman has serious opposition to their love life. Jack will enlist Victoria's help, and the two will offer guidance to Kyle and Claire while preparing to battle any resistance, including Victor himself.

Jack will have a seat with his son to give a long-overdue warning on what lies ahead, while Victoria will have a heart-to-heart with Claire, dispensing words of encouragement and wisdom. Jack, meanwhile, won't hesitate to make sure that Victor gets the message: if he's in trouble, Jack'll be willing to push back.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Jack and Victoria come to assist Kyle and Claire on The Young and the Restless

Jack will turn to Victoria for assistance in offering him guidance on how to navigate the boiling controversy with Victor. The two parents will sit down and plan how to help Kyle and Claire, taking one-on-one time to discuss with their child.

Jack will sit Kyle down to provide advice on the possible ramifications if Victor continues to interfere with his romance.

Kyle, having weathered a couple of scandals in the public eye and a failed marriage, will most probably deny that he is capable of dealing with the situation. But Jack will warn him not to downplay Victor, particularly if he chooses to use Summer or Harrison as leverage.

Jack will tell Kyle that all the experience that he has is never sufficient in dealing with Victor because, in each instance, it is a question of high stakes.

In the meantime, Victoria will have dinner with Claire at Society. Claire will confess that she's under pressure from Victor's disapproval and wishes there were a way to turn his opinion around.

Though she won't even think about giving up Kyle, she'll grapple with the fear that Victor would never accept their relationship.

Claire leans on Victoria, and Kyle gets a pep talk on The Young and the Restless

Victoria will listen intently as Claire explains her fears of Victor's judgment and meddling. She'll tell her daughter that Victor has a history of coming around, referring to her romance with Cole Howard as a prime example.

Victoria will encourage Claire to keep her feet on the ground and revel in her love affair with Kyle despite the looming presence of Newman.

Meanwhile, back at the GCAC, Jack will provide Kyle with a pep talk about standing his ground. The conversation will include Summer and whether Victor would manipulate her to gain control.

Jack will urge Kyle to be cautious but supportive of Claire as they both navigate the pressure.

Later, Claire and Kyle will get together at Crimson Lights, where they will re-commit to each other. They will realize that their relationship is for them, not their families, and have a moment of unity as they look towards what's ahead.

Jack gives Victor a warning on The Young and the Restless

The episode of The Young and the Restless will end on a pointed showdown between Jack and Victoria. After talking with Kyle and Claire separately, Jack will ask Victoria to convey an ultimatum to Victor - if he does anything to interfere with Kyle and Claire's romance, Jack won't be quiet.

Victoria, squarely in agreement, will echo the warning privately, showing that she's likewise willing to fight her father if necessary.

With both Jack and Victoria in it with him, the next phase of this story promises more tension and potential retribution. And if Victor does make a move, he could be faced by both parents resolutely in his way.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

