The Young and the Restless recap (March 26, 2025): Kyle and Claire grow closer while Sharon’s confession leaves Traci in a dilemma

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on March 26, 2025, Sharon Newman asked Alan, aka Martin, to help her understand the psychological torment she endured. She told Traci Abbott about her kidnapping, revealing disturbing details about the kidnapper’s tactics and their knowledge of her past with Phyllis Summers.

Ad

Traci grew uneasy, haunted by her own memories of Alan. Later, Sharon met with Phyllis, Summer Newman, and Nick Newman at the GCAC, convinced that Alan could help solve the case. While Sharon pushed for answers, Traci feared she had made a mistake that could have serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman enjoyed a romantic morning together. They lied to Nikki and Jack about being sick, but their elders saw through it. Jack and Nikki also discussed Victor Newman’s resistance to the relationship. As Kyle and Claire cherished their time, Traci’s growing worries loomed in the background.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Sharon confides in Traci about her kidnapping ordeal

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Traci Abbott offered Sharon Newman support, sensing her distress. Sharon shared details of her kidnapping, describing the eerie voice that manipulated her and the mind games she endured. She revealed that the captor knew about her feud with Phyllis Summers and forced them to confront it.

Ad

Traci grew uneasy as Sharon recalled her near-death experiences. The mention of gas in the clinic reminded her of a message from Alan about a gas expulsion stopping. Though she tried to stay calm, her nervousness was obvious.

Sharon believed Alan, who had helped her recover memories before, could provide insight again. She hoped Phyllis would join a session with him to uncover the real mastermind. Though Traci noted Alan was in Paris, Sharon remained hopeful he could help when he returned.

Ad

Ad

Sharon shares her theory with Phyllis, Nick, and Summer

Later, Sharon met Phyllis, Summer, and Nick at the GCAC to share her thoughts. She explained that Alan’s psychology background could help uncover the kidnapper’s strategy. While Phyllis doubted him, Sharon believed Alan held the missing piece to solve the mystery.

Despite their doubts, Sharon stayed confident that Alan could end this nightmare. Her certainty seemed to unsettle Phyllis.

Kyle and Claire’s romance takes a step forward

Ad

In Kyle Abbott’s suite on The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman panicked about being late for work, but Kyle convinced her to take the day off. He suggested she leave some things at the Abbott mansion after renovations, highlighting that he was thinking about their future.

Ad

Claire hesitated about lying to Nikki but eventually sent a text about food poisoning. Kyle did the same with Jack, but their elders saw through the lie and let them have their day. Over breakfast, Claire teased Kyle about being a “bad influence,” feeling more at ease in their growing relationship. Meanwhile, trouble was brewing elsewhere on The Young and the Restless.

Traci breaks down over a haunting realization

At the coffeehouse on The Young and the Restless, Traci left Alan a voicemail about a publishing delay, postponing her Paris trip. But after hanging up, she looked troubled, unable to shake her growing suspicion. When Jack arrived, he was shocked to see her in tears.

Ad

Traci begged him to tell her she wasn’t losing her mind, fearing she had made a terrible mistake. Jack, worried, asked what was wrong, but Traci hesitated, knowing her fears could change everything.

Fans of the soap can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback