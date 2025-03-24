"Think Alan/Martin went to Paris" - The Young and the Restless fans speculate Alan's true whereabouts as Traci's safety sparks concern

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless saw Alan return to Genoa City but it was later revealed that he was actually Martin, Alan's evil twin brother. The episode also showed that Martin was pretending to be Alan and had abducted Sharon and Phyllis and was holding them hostage.

Additionally, Martin, as Alan, had proposed to Traci, even placing a ring on her finger. However, after Sharon and Phyllis were rescued from the abandoned clinic, Alan left the city to avoid arrest.

Fans who watched the latest episode of The Young and the Restless wondered what would happen to Alan when his true identity was revealed. They took to social media to question where Alan was with one viewer, Bridget Fallon Wyzkiewicz, stating that he might be in Paris to avoid arrest.

"I think Alan/Martin went to Paris to avoid getting caught by the police. Traci may never hear from him again."

A post made by a fan about Alan's whereabouts (Image via Facebool/The Young and the Restless)

Other fans of the show commented under the post, discussing it Traci would be able to figure out that something was wrong with Alan. One fan suggested that Traci might find out the truth about Alan and his intentions if Billy tells her about Sharon and Phyllis' abduction.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Fans also posted their speculations about where Alan was as others wondered what would happen in the upcoming episode. Some fans were also worried about Traci's safety after they saw Alan's suspicious activities.

One netizen said that something might happen in Paris as that was where Shaon was headed while others feared that Alan might try to hurt Traci.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

The Young and the Restless: Current plot dynamics involving Alan and Traci

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Martin arrived in Genoa City disguised as Alan, and met Traci before asking her to marry him. However, Traci was overwhelmed by Alan's actions. Though she was initially, she agreed to marry Alan. After expressing his love for Traci, Alan left to get a ring for her to solidify their engagement.

It was revealed that Alan was the one who held Sharon and Phyllis hostage after kidnapping them. Viewers figured out his involvement in the crime after Alan was seen surveilling Sharon and Phyllis' on his phone.

It is worth noting that Traci was unaware of Alan's true identity and his involvement in the kidnapping.

As the show progressed, Jack and Diane were overjoyed to see how happy Traci was regarding her engagement. While Traci opened up about her engagement ring and Alan's proposal, Jack became a bit suspicious. He started doubting the fact that things were moving very fast between Traci and Alan. When Alan flew to Paris in a hurry, his suspicions doubled.

Other story arcs in The Young and the Restless

After a dramatic week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon finally returned home after being rescued. However, they found it difficult to adjust after the kidnapping. In the meantime, Sharon started digging and attempted to find out more information about the person who was behind the crime.

Phyllis decided to resume going to work and refused to waste more time thinking about what happened to them. Summer, on the other hand, expressed her concerns to Nick since she did not like Phyllis' decision. Adam and Chelsea got closer to each other as romance sparked between the two of them.

Later, Traci's newly established relationship with Alan was at stake. She started doubting Alan when he was not acting quite right. Things took a dramatic turn, especially when Traci discovered some strange messages on Alan's phone. She became suspicious when she read a message about a security breach on his phone.

With relationships at stake and shocking truths surfacing, fans eagerly await to witness the upcoming twists and turns that might further complicate things between Alan and Traci.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

