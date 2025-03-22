The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Traci’s world shatter, Phyllis’ emotional turmoil and Victor’s hidden past

The plot is getting hot in Genoa City as The Young and the Restless takes off for March 24–28, and viewers will have to be prepared for an earthquake of emotional instability, earthshaking twists, and sheer genius manipulations.

The weekly preview shows that Traci Abbott, Phyllis Summers, and Victor Newman are ready to endure an earthquake of private and psychological strife that will redefine their lives once and for all.

Traci's wedding begins to unravel when she learns a few dark secrets about her fiance, Martin, posing as Alan. Meanwhile, Phyllis spirals downward emotionally, repelling all the people who care for her and Victor plays everyone underhandedly as a character from his past comes back to haunt him.

Traci’s world will begin to shatter on The Young and the Restless

Traci Abbott is going to be blindsided by a revelation that might ruin her future and shatter her trust in all she thought she knew. When she experiences unusual security notifications linked to her fiance Martin, who is posing as Alan, Traci will begin snooping. Her writer's instinct will kick in, and she will begin suspecting the inconsistency in Alan's actions.

With assistance from Sharon Rosales, Traci will assemble the terrifying likelihood that Alan is not Alan, but his long-dead twin brother Martin. As reality draws near, Traci will face a terrible epiphany that she might be involved with the wrong twin, who could prove sinister and cunning.

By Thursday on The Young and the Restless, she will share her growing concerns with her brother Jack, who will take the warning seriously. Jack’s protective instincts will flare up, and by week’s end, he will be deeply worried about Traci’s safety. The storyline is poised to take a darker turn, as Traci’s dream engagement becomes a living nightmare.

Phyllis plummets into emotional despair on The Young and the Restless

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Phyllis Summers will continue to unravel emotionally from the blows recently that shook her to her core. Rather than reaching out to her children, Summer and Daniel, Phyllis will opt to stay alone. Her inability to be open will only further increase her desolation.

Billy Abbott will be a source of comfort, and Phyllis might propose an unorthodox means for him to assist her in coping, maybe with one of his legendary rooftop scream-a-thons. Nick Newman will also attempt to comfort her, providing emotional depth to her deteriorating situation.

Victor’s hidden past comes to light on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman has never had trouble brooding about the past, and this week it will catch up with him in a major way. While setting a trap for his business rivals, most likely Jack and Jabot, Victor will also be met with Michael Baldwin, who will begin digging into his history with Aristotle Dumas.

Victor will be coerced into divulging secrets long hidden deep, including horrific facts and residual remorse of his ordeal with Aristotle. This will be linked to a broader network relating to Lily Winters, who will receive valuable intel from Victor that will impact her relationship with Damian.

Before the end of Friday, Victor will shock everyone with the revelation of his involvement with Dumas, implying that he knew about Dumas when he directed Micheal to look into him. However, his conversation with Micheal shows he might not be a fan of Dumas after all.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

