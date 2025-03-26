The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci uncovers the truth, Sharon delivers bad news, and Kyle stirs up trouble

Things are getting heated in Genoa City, and the March 26 episode of The Young and the Restless will bring big updates on several storylines. As the suspicion around Alan Laurent continues to grow, Traci Abbott will find herself piecing together clues in a creepy manner after her conversation with Sharon.

At the same time, after her conversation with Traci, Sharon will present Traci with startling facts that may break her faith in the man she thought she could rely on.

In the meantime, Kyle and Claire will keep pushing boundaries through their relationship, causing tension between their families on The Young and the Restless

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Traci gets to the bottom of things on The Young and the Restless

At Crimson Lights, Traci will sit down with Sharon and ask her to recount the terrifying ordeal she experienced. Sharon will accept, and there will be a detailed rehashing of her recent abduction.

As Sharon recounts the terror methods her abductor used, from psychological torture, drugging, and gas, Traci will begin experiencing flashbacks of odd behavior and messages she's received from "Alan".

Sharon will reference the fact that the kidnapper's voice was distorted and that he was intimate with her torn-up relationship with Phyllis. She'll also mention the psychological "experiment" to which they were put, designed to force enemies into reconciling.

As these revelations come to light, Traci will become increasingly disturbed, especially when Sharon mentions "Alan" giving hypnotherapy that cracked wide open the case against Jordan and Ian.

This revelation will bring Traci to recall in her mind the past when Alan received a call that the gas supply was turned off, something directly linking him with the clinic where Sharon and Phyllis had been taken away.

While Traci won't verbalize her total suspicion as yet, there will be unrest in her heart. The chances that the person she was on the verge of marrying in Paris is, in reality, her ex sister-in-law's kidnapper will prove too heartbreaking to ignore.

Sharon delivers bad news on The Young and the Restless

Sharon will express hope that Alan might assist them further, believing he could offer insight into the mind of the kidnapper.

However, her comments will unknowingly reinforce Traci’s growing fears.

Traci will later leave Alan a voicemail about a fabricated publishing delay, stalling her trip to Paris.

Once she hangs up, she’ll question everything, her judgment, her relationship, and the man she thought she knew.

Jack will eventually find Traci in tears, attempting to wrap her mind around her suspicions. She will beg him for reassurance, desperately wanting to know that she hasn't made a colossal mistake by trusting Alan.

Jack will offer emotional solace, but the truth will be difficult for either brother to deny. Traci is on the verge of realizing that "Alan" is none other than Martin, the same guy who orchestrated Sharon and Phyllis's nightmare.

Later on at the GCAC, Sharon will meet up with Nick, Summer, and Phyllis to share news from her run-in with Traci. She'll emphasize the significance of how much at the center of it all Alan may be to solving the case, unaware that Traci has already begun suspecting he's at the center of it all.

Kyle stirs up trouble on The Young and the Restless

Somewhere else in Genoa City, Kyle will be pushing boundaries closer to Claire. After they share a night, the couple will plan on playing hooky and dodging work commitments.

Claire will get a nagging feeling about dishonesty to Nikki, but Kyle will pressure her into keeping the subterfuge going. The couple will make up a scenario of food poisoning and employ it as cover for getting more alone time.

Their lie won't last long. Nikki and Jack will compare notes and conclude that Kyle and Claire are sneaking around.

Although they won't confront them about it right away, the event will raise some questions regarding just how severe and irresponsible this relationship has become.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

