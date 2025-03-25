The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon and Phyllis navigate a strange new dynamic while Victor makes a game-changing move

On Tuesday, March 25, dramas might be brewing in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, but a surprise twist is in the works as former arch-nemeses Sharon and Phyllis are compelled to reassess their relationship.

Having barely escaped a terrifying ordeal, the two women start leaning on each other in ways no one had envisioned, blurring the boundaries of their long-standing feud.

Victor, meanwhile, shakes up the business world with crucial information that could affect both Lily and Devon. Meanwhile, elsewhere, Devon hears news that rocks him to the core, guessing at Tucker, Abby, or even the relationship between the Chancellor and Winters.

Amidst the fallout of these latest brawls, the emotional hangover persists, particularly for Sharon and Phyllis as they try to piece together what they had been through.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis revisit their relationship on The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis are both breaking free from captivity. Their ordeal of being held captive in a mothballed clinic, compelled to work together under the mysterious Alan (or Martin), emotionally drained them, but strangely bonded them together. Both women at Crimson Lights confess that they're not sure exactly what to do now that they've escaped.

Phyllis, who remains stiff and tense, explains that she only needs a second to catch her breath. In an unexpected move, Sharon invites her to the park, giving her room and a respite from the commotion.

The two have an honest conversation about nemeses, with Phyllis joking that Christine Williams will always be her number one nemesis. Sharon responds that it's time to leave bygones in the past, particularly because they have so many loved ones in common.

Later, at the Society, Phyllis and Sharon have a drink together and even make light of attending couples therapy. It is an exchange that reminds them of how they've tried to leave their past, partially, anyway, behind.

They're going to take steps towards peace, though both are mindful they'll be pretty much assured of taking steps back in a town like Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

Victor reveals Damian's agenda to Lily on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman isn't one to remain silent when he feels threatened this time, it's an internal threat. On Tuesday, Victor sits down with Lily Winters and tells her that Aristotle Dumas has been secretly staging a quiet takeover of Chancellor-Winters.

He informs Lily that Aristotle shared information on her and Devon with Damian Kane as early as three months prior, before Damian integrated himself into the Winters family circle.

Victor feels that Damian's whole presence has been part of a master plan to acquire insider access to their company. Having learned this, Lily pieces the puzzle together and tells all this to Devon. The siblings at last realize Damian's motives for what they truly are manipulative, strategic, and totally unreliable.

Devon also informs Lily about Amy Lewis' status, stating that she's coming back to Genoa City shortly with both Nate Hastings and Damian in tow. High tensions between those characters could mean fireworks if, indeed, they do end up reunited.

Billy's secret arrangement and Sally's prudence on The Young and the Restless

Locally, Sally Spectra questions Billy Abbott why Aristotle Dumas is calling him, and Billy dismisses the call as Aristotle's representative calling for initial contact and then Aristotle calling him himself, perhaps regarding him being part of Abby Communications with the potential investment included.

But Sally is not fooled. She cautions Billy not to believe Aristotle, observing the timing as suspicious and expecting him to be playing a higher-level game. Billy bluffs as if he has nothing to conceal. But as soon as Sally is out of range, he calls Aristotle over to seal the clandestine quid pro quo deal they've set in motion.

This secret pact might put Billy at odds with his own family and Sally in the middle if it gets out. It's a gamble, particularly with Victor keeping a close watch on Dumas like a vulture on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

